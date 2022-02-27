Alexa
Tainamo scores 18 to carry Denver over W. Illinois 83-77

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 08:42
Tainamo scores 18 to carry Denver over W. Illinois 83-77

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Touko Tainamo posted 18 points and nine rebounds as Denver beat Western Illinois 83-77 on Saturday.

Coban Porter had 18 points for Denver (11-20, 7-11 Summit League). KJ Hunt added 13 points. Tevin Smith had 12 points.

Will Carius had 20 points for the Leathernecks (16-14, 7-11). Trenton Massner added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Luka Barisic had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Pioneers evened the season series against the Leathernecks. Western Illinois defeated Denver 84-80 on Dec. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:30 GMT+08:00

