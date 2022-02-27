Alexa
Wright propels SIU Edwardsville past Morehead State 77-70

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 08:17
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Shamar Wright had a career-high 21 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville beat Morehead State 77-70 on Saturday.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 15 points for the Cougars (11-20, 5-13 Ohio Valley Conference). Cam Williams and Courtney Carter had 14 points each and Carter added six assists.

Jaylon Hall had 14 points for the Eagles (21-10, 13-5). Skyelar Potter added 13 points and Johni Broome scored 13 with 11 rebounds.

The Cougars evened the season series against the Eagles. Morehead State defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 77-74 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:29 GMT+08:00

