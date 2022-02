WTA Abierto Akron Zapopan Results

Saturday At Panamerican Tennis Center Guadalajara, Mexico Purse: $262,727 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor GUADALAJARA, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Abierto Akron Zapopan at Panamerican Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Semifinals

Sloane Stephens (6), United States, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 3-6, 7-5, ret.

Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Wang Qiang, China, 6-3, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Kaitlyn Christian (3), United States, def. Misaki Doi and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-2, 6-3.