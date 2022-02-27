Alexa
Brantley scores 17 to lead La Salle past Dayton 62-60

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 08:10
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Khalil Brantley came off the bench to score 17 points to lift La Salle to a 62-60 win over Dayton on Saturday.

Clifton Moore had 16 points and three blocks for La Salle (8-18, 3-13 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Jack Clark added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Koby Brea had 18 points for the Flyers (20-9, 12-4), whose five-game win streak was broken. DaRon Holmes II added 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Malachi Smith had nine assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:28 GMT+08:00

