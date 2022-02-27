Mashburn Jr. lifts New Mexico over Air Force 69-65

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 24 points as New Mexico narrowly defeated Air Force 69-65 on Saturday.

Mashburn Jr. made 10 of 12 free throws.

Jaelen House had 16 points for New Mexico (12-17, 4-11 Mountain West Conference), including the clinching free throws with seven seconds left. Javonte Johnson added 10 points. Jay Allen-Tovar had 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Joseph Octave had 18 points for the Falcons (10-17, 3-13), whose losing streak reached nine games. Jake Heidbreder added 16 points and six rebounds. Nikc Jackson had seven rebounds.

The Lobos improve to 2-0 against the Falcons this season. New Mexico defeated Air Force 91-77 on Feb. 5.

