Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Florida Gulf Coast routs Jacksonville, 78-55 to finish 26-2

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 07:48
Florida Gulf Coast routs Jacksonville, 78-55 to finish 26-2

FORT MEYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kierstan Bell and Tishara Morehouse combined to score 44 points to spark No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast to a 78-55 win over Jacksonville on Saturday to close out the regular season with 26 wins in 28 games.

Bell, in her second game back after missing nine games with an injury, and Morehouse combined to score 43 points Thursday in a 69-61 win at Liberty.

The Eagles, who finished 15-1 in conference play, earn a No. 1 seed into the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament and will play in the fourth of four quarterfinal games Sunday, March 6 on their home court. Florida Gulf Coast finished its regular season on a four-game win streak and won 19 of its last 20 games.

Bell had a layup and a pair of 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the game as the Eagles opened with an 11-0 run and Morehouse, who knocked down a 3 in the opening run, scored at the basket with :37 left to give Florida Gulf Coast a 25-11 lead after one.

Bell finished with 23 points with five assists to lead Florida Gulf Coast. Morehouse was 3-for-3 from distance and finished with 21 points and six assists.

KayKay Hayes scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Jacksonville (15-12, 8-8). Carmella Walker finished with 10 points.

Jacksonville is the No. 4 seed from the East Division and will play a first-round game against the No. 5 seed from the West Division on Wednesday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"