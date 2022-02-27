Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cleveland's buzzer-beating 3 lifts Florida St. over Virginia

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 07:48
Cleveland's buzzer-beating 3 lifts Florida St. over Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Matthew Cleveland hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer and Florida State beat Virginia 64-63 in a wild finish on Saturday.

Florida State hadn't led since it made the opening bucket and trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half. Trailing 59-50 with 2:19 remaining, Cleveland scored seven points during an 11-2 surge that tied it at 61 with six seconds left. Armaan Franklin then took the ensuing inbounds pass, dribbled the floor and made a pullup jumper near the free-throw line for what looked like the game winner for Virginia with 0.4 seconds remaining.

Following a Seminole timeout, Harrison Prieto threw a strike to Cleveland, who caught the ball just past the half-court line and then tossed up the game winner that hit nothing but net.

Cleveland finished with 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting and was just 1 of 2 from distance. Prieto added a pair of 3-pointers and had 14 points for Florida State (15-13, 8-10 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Jayden Gardner scored 21 points to lead Virginia (17-12, 11-8). Franklin was 3 of 6 from beyond the arc and finished with 13 points.

The Cavaliers shot 54% (13 of 24) from the field in the first half to build a 34-29 lead at the break. They opened the second on a 14-5 surge, capped by a Kadin Shedrick dunk, for a 48-37 advantage with 10:56 remaining. The Cavs shot just 28% (9 of 32) from the field and missed eight 3-point attempts in the second half.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"