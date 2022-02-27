Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Forrest scores 14 to carry FAU past Charlotte 74-69

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 07:37
Forrest scores 14 to carry FAU past Charlotte 74-69

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Forrest scored 14 points as Florida Atlantic edged Charlotte 74-69 on Saturday.

Alijah Martin had 13 points and seven rebounds for Florida Atlantic (16-13, 9-7 Conference USA), which ended its four-game losing streak.

Jahmir Young had 26 points for the 49ers (15-13, 8-8). Clyde Trapp Jr. added 13 points. Jackson Threadgill had 10 points.

The Owls improved to 2-0 against the 49ers this season. Florida Atlantic defeated Charlotte 96-67 on Jan. 17.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"