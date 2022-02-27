Alexa
Rhoden scores 30 to carry Seton Hall past Xavier 82-66

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 07:09
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jared Rhoden had a career-high 30 points as Seton Hall defeated Xavier 82-66 on Saturday.

Rhoden made 12 of 13 foul shots for the Pirates (18-9, 9-8 Big East Conference). Tray Jackson had 17 points. Kadary Richmond added 12 points and seven assists. Tyrese Samuel had seven rebounds.

Colby Jones tied a career high with 20 points and had 10 rebounds for the Musketeers (17-11, 7-10), who have lost four straight. Zach Freemantle added 11 points and Adam Kunkel scored 10.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Musketeers for the season. Seton Hall defeated then-No. 25 Xavier 73-71 on Feb. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:26 GMT+08:00

