No. 2 Stanford wins 17th straight game, 31 vs. Pac-12 teams

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Anna Wilson stole an inbound pass and scored the go-ahead basket with 1:05 to play, and No. 2 Stanford avoided a major upset in beating Washington 63-56 on Saturday.

Cameron Brink had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Stanford (25-3, 16-0 Pac-12), including two critical boards on the defensive end the final 40 seconds. Lexie Hull added 15 points.

Lauren Schwartz scored 16 points to lead Washington (7-15, 2-12), which entered on a two-game winning streak after losing its first 11 in conference play. T.T. Watkins had 10 points.

Stanford has won 17 straight overall and 31 in a row against Pac-12 opponents, which includes the postseason.

NO. 5 BAYLOR 85, KANSAS 77

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and fifth-ranked Baylor remained tied for the Big 12 lead with a win over Kansas.

It was Smith’s 19th double-double this season for Baylor (23-5, 13-3), Asberry finished with 19 points and Queen Egbo had 14 points and nine rebounds. With two conference games remaining, the Bears can guarantee at least a share of their 12th consecutive Big 12 title with a win at No. 9 Iowa State on Monday night.

Ioanna Chatzileonti scored 21 points and Zakiyah Franklin had 17 for Kansas (19-7, 10-6), which had won seven in a row before consecutive losses this week to the Big 12 co-leaders. Chandler Prater added 13 points for Kansas, and Julie Brosseau finished with 11.

NO. 9 IOWA STATE 71, TEXAS TECH 55

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 24 points as Iowa State pulled away for a win over Texas Tech.

Joens hit nine of 14 of shots and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Cyclones (24-4, 13-3 Big 12) assured themselves at least a share of the conference lead heading into Monday's game against Baylor.

Taylah Thomas led Tech (10-17, 3-13) with 16 points.

NO. 11 TEXAS 77, TCU 42

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — DeYona Gaston made of 8 of 8 from the field and scored 16 points, Joanne Allen-Taylor added 12 points to help Texas beat TCU for the Longhorns' sixth consecutive win.

Lauren Ebo had eight points and 10 rebounds for Texas (21-6, 11-5 Big 12) and Rori Harmon had five points and 11 assists.

Okako Adika and Lauren Heard scored 11 points apiece for TCU (6-19, 2-14), which has lost 11 in a row.

NO. 12 ARIZONA 68, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 59

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Taylor Chavez hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 18 points and Arizona defeated Southern California.

Shaina Pellington added 14 points, Lauren Ware had 12 with 11 rebounds for her first double-double of the season and Sam Thomas scored 10 for the Wildcats (20-6, 10-6 Pac-12). Arizona earned a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament next week and it’s fourth-straight 20-win season.

Alyson Miura scored 19 points for USC (12-15, 5-12) and Rayah Marshall added 18.

NO. 19 BYU 82, PACIFIC 52

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds in BYU's rout of Pacific.

The Cougars cap a 25-2 regular season and earn the West Coast Conference’s top seed into next week’s tournament in Las Vegas with a 15-1 conference record.

Paisley Harding had 14 points, Tegan Graham added 12 and Lauren Gustin finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds for BYU.

Diamond Richardson had 12 points off the bench to lead Pacific (6-22, 3-14), and Liz Smith contributed 10.

NO. 20 OKLAHOMA 72, KANSAS STATE 69

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Taylor Robertson beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to give Oklahoma a dramatic victory over Kansas State.

Robertson finished with 17 points for Oklahoma (22-6, 11-5 Big 12). Madi Williams had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Sooners, and Skylar Vann scored 10 off the bench.

Ayoka Lee scored 13 points but added six blocks, four steals and 11 rebounds, five of which were on offense. Freshman Serena Sundell led Kansas State (18-10, 8-9) with 24 points and added seven assists.

NO. 24 FLORIDA GULF COAST 78, JACKSONVILLE 55

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kierstan Bell and Tishara Morehouse combined to score 44 points to spark Florida Gulf Coast over Jacksonville.

Florida Gulf Coast closed out the regular season with a 26-2 record and went 15-1 in Atlantic Sun Conference play, earning the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Florida Gulf Coast finished its regular season on a four-game win streak and won 19 of its last 20 games.

KayKay Hayes scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Jacksonville (15-12, 8-8), and Carmella Walker finished with 10 points.

NO. 25 OREGON 73, UTAH 65

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Sydney Parrish scored 18 points and Oregon secured the second seed in the Pac-12 Tournament with its 12th straight win over Utah (17-10, 8-7 Pac-12).

Oregon won despite losing most of a 16-point third-quarter lead as Utah’s Jenna Johnson scored 17 of her career-high 27 points in the third quarter.

Endyia Rogers scored 14 points and Nyara Sabally had 13 as Oregon (19-10, 11-6) had five players in double figures.

