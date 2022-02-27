Alexa
Mballa carries Buffalo past N. Illinois 70-60

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 06:13
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Mballa had 14 points and 15 rebounds to lead Buffalo to a 70-60 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday, the Bulls' ninth consecutive victory.

Jeenathan Williams had 18 points for Buffalo (19-8, 13-4 Mid-American Conference). Ronaldo Segu added 12 points. David Skogman had four assists.

Trendon Hankerson had 21 points and six rebounds for the Huskies (8-20, 5-13), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Keshawn Williams added 10 points.

The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. Buffalo defeated Northern Illinois 79-68 last Thursday.

"