Taylor scores 23 to carry Lehigh over Lafayette 78-58

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Evan Taylor had 23 points as Lehigh rolled past Lafayette 78-58 on Saturday.

Taylor shot 10 for 11 from the floor. He added nine rebounds.

Nic Lynch had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Lehigh (12-18, 10-8 Patriot League), which broke its four-game road losing streak. Tyler Whitney-Sidney added six rebounds.

Chris Rubayo had three blocks for the Leopards (10-19, 7-11).

The Mountain Hawks leveled the season series against the Leopards. Lafayette defeated Lehigh 73-69 on Feb. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com