Lod goal helps Minnesota open MSL with draw at Philadelphia

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 06:34
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Robin Lod scored the first goal of the Major League Soccer season in the 23rd minute of the season opener and that was enough to give Minnesota United a 1-1 tie with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Franco Fragapane dribbled deep to the Union backline before centering the ball back to Lod for a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner.

A dozen minutes later Cory Burke got the equalizer on a header from close range off a long cross by Jakob Glesnes.

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:24 GMT+08:00

