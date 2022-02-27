Alexa
MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 06:43
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 1 0 0 3 4 0
D.C. United 1 0 0 3 3 0
x-New York 1 0 0 3 3 1
New England 0 0 1 1 2 2
Toronto FC 0 0 1 1 1 1
Philadelphia 0 0 1 1 1 1
Chicago 0 0 1 1 0 0
Inter Miami CF 0 0 1 1 0 0
CF Montréal 0 0 0 0 0 0
x-Orlando City 0 0 0 0 0 0
x-New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
x-Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0
CHARLOTTE FC 0 1 0 0 0 3
Cincinnati 0 1 0 0 0 5
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Austin FC 1 0 0 3 5 0
Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 3 0
x-Portland 0 0 1 1 2 2
FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 1 1
Minnesota United 0 0 1 1 1 1
LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0
x-Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0
Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0
x-Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0
x-Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 3
x-Colorado 0 1 0 0 0 3
Vancouver 0 1 0 0 0 4

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, February 26

Minnesota 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Columbus 4, Vancouver 0

Los Angeles FC 3, Colorado 0

Toronto FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

D.C. United 3, Charlotte FC 0

Austin FC 5, Cincinnati 0

Chicago 0, Miami 0, tie

New York 3, San Jose 1

New England 2, Portland 2, tie

Sunday, February 27

CF Montréal at Orlando City, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

FC Dallas at New England, 1:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 2 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 5:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m.

New York City FC at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 6

Miami at Austin FC, 4 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:23 GMT+08:00

"