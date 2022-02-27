Alexa
Richardson scores 23 to lead Colgate past Navy 74-69

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 06:21
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tucker Richardson had 23 points as Colgate extended its win streak to 12 games, narrowly defeating Navy 74-69 on Saturday.

Nelly Cummings had 15 points for Colgate (20-11, 16-2 Patriot League). Ryan Moffatt added 11 points.

John Carter Jr. had 17 points and six rebounds for the Midshipmen (19-10, 12-6). Richard Njoku added 12 points and seven rebounds. Sean Yoder had 11 points.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Midshipmen on the season. Colgate defeated Navy 69-50 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:23 GMT+08:00

