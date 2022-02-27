Alexa
Adams guides Jacksonville State over North Alabama 69-52

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 06:04
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Darian Adams scored 13 points as Jacksonville State beat North Alabama 69-52 on Saturday.

Demaree King had 11 points for the Gamecocks (20-9, 13-3 Atlantic Sun Conference), who have won four straight. Jalen Gibbs and Kayne Henry added 10 points apiece.

Daniel Ortiz had 27 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (9-20, 2-14), who have lost eight in a row.

The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Lions this season. Jacksonville State defeated North Alabama 65-55 on Jan. 8.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

"