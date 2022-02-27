Alexa
Shriver scores 23 to lift Hartford over NJIT 83-62

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 06:09
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — David Shriver had a season-high 23 points as Hartford romped past NJIT 83-62 on Saturday.

D.J. Mitchell had 17 points for Hartford (10-18, 8-8 America East Conference). Briggs McClain added 11 points and six rebounds. Austin Williams had seven assists.

Hartford posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Hartford dominated the first half and led 43-25 at halftime. The Hawks' 43 points in the first half were a season best for the team.

Mekhi Gray had 15 points and four blocks for the Highlanders (11-16, 6-11). Miles Coleman added 14 points. Da'mir Faison had 11 points.

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders for the season. Hartford defeated NJIT 65-49 on Feb. 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

