Hicklen leads North Florida past Stetson 74-69 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 05:52
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jarius Hicklen scored eight of his 25 points in overtime to spark North Florida to a 74-69 victory over Stetson on Saturday.

Hicklen hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring in OT and the Ospreys (11-19, 7-9 Atlantic Sun Conference) never trailed again. Hicklen missed a 3 at the buzzer in regulation. Chaz Lanier finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Jadyn Parker had nine of North Florida's season-high 11 blocks and scored six.

Chase Johnston had 25 points for the Hatters (11-18, 5-11), whose losing streak reached five games. Christiaan Jones added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Stephan Swenson's layup with 5 seconds left in regulation sent the game to OT tied at 56.

The Ospreys evened the season series against the Hatters. Stetson defeated North Florida 68-66 on Jan. 8.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

