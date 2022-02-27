Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rice, Funk carry Bucknell past Boston University 89-78

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 05:37
Rice, Funk carry Bucknell past Boston University 89-78

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Xander Rice had 19 points to lead five Bucknell players in double figures as the Bison defeated Boston University 89-78 on Saturday.

Andrew Funk added 15 points for the Bison. Alex Timmerman chipped in 13, Elvin Edmonds IV scored 13 and Andre Screen had 10.

Rice shot 11 for 13 from the foul line.

Bucknell (8-22, 5-13 Patriot League) totaled 52 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Javante McCoy had 23 points for the Terriers (20-11, 11-7). Sukhmail Mathon added 17 points and 13 rebounds. Walter Whyte had 13 points.

The Bison evened the season series against the Terriers. Boston University defeated Bucknell 63-61 on Jan. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"