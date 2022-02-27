Alexa
Owens scores 20 to lift UMBC past Maine 93-79

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 04:46
Owens scores 20 to lift UMBC past Maine 93-79

BALTIMORE (AP) — L.J. Owens had a season-high 20 points as Maryland-Baltimore County got past Maine 93-79 on Saturday.

Jacob Boonyasith had 16 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (15-13, 10-7 America East Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Keondre Kennedy added 15 points and seven rebounds. Nathan Johnson had 12 points.

Maine scored 51 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Maks Klanjscek had 17 points for the Black Bears (6-22, 3-14). Peter Filipovity added 16 points. Kristians Feierbergs had 11 points.

The Retrievers improve to 2-0 against the Black Bears on the season. Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Maine 88-46 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

