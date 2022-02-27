Morsell scores 16 to lift Marquette over Butler 64-56

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Darryl Morsell posted 16 points as Marquette won its seventh straight home game, defeating Butler 64-56 on Saturday.

Justin Lewis had 11 points and seven rebounds for Marquette (18-10, 10-7 Big East Conference). Oso Ighodaro added four blocks.

Bryce Golden had 14 points for the Bulldogs (13-17, 6-13), who have lost four games in a row. Aaron Thompson added 12 points and six assists. Bryce Nze had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles leveled the season series against the Bulldogs. Butler defeated then-No. 18 Marquette 85-79 on Feb. 12.

