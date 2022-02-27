Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

McGhee scores 47, leads Liberty past Kennesaw 100-93 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 05:19
McGhee scores 47, leads Liberty past Kennesaw 100-93 in OT

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 47 points, one point shy of his career high, as Liberty defeated Kennesaw State 100-93 in overtime on Saturday.

McGhee shot 14 of 28 and made 16 of 18 from the free-throw line. He added nine rebounds.

Kyle Rode had 20 points and five assists for Liberty (21-10, 12-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Keegan McDowell added 10 points. Joseph Venzant had six rebounds.

It was the first time this season Liberty scored at least 100 points.

Chris Youngblood had 17 points for the Owls (12-17, 7-9). Spencer Rodgers added 15 points. Jamir Moultrie had 11 points.

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. Liberty defeated Kennesaw State 65-50 on Jan. 31.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"