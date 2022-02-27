Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Marquette gets $15 million from Camping World CEO Lemonis

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 04:51
FILE - In this July 27, 2013, file photo, television personality Marcus Lemonis arrives at the NBC 2013 summer press tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel ...

FILE - In this July 27, 2013, file photo, television personality Marcus Lemonis arrives at the NBC 2013 summer press tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel ...

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette University has received a $15 million gift from Marcus Lemonis, Camping World CEO and star of CNBC reality TV show “The Profit," who graduated from the Milwaukee school in 1995.

Lemonis was a javelin thrower for Marquette’s track team from 1991-95. The school announced the donation from Lemonis and his wife, Bobbi, during its Saturday afternoon men's basketball game with Butler.

The $15 million gift will fund the renovation of the university’s Memorial Library, which will now be known as the Lemonis Center for Student Success.

Marquette president Michael Lovell said the center will serve as a hub for students in all majors to get access to any school-related resources they need. The center will connect students with a network of advisers and mentors.

“This is the start of our path for Marquette and the city of Milwaukee,” Lemonis said. “This is not the statement. This is the beginning of a very long paragraph. We’re going to look for other opportunities to support Dr. Lovell and the university and the students and, most importantly, the faculty.”

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"