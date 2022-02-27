Alexa
El-Amin scores 21 to lift Rhode Island over Duquesne 70-54

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 04:09
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Ishmael El-Amin had a season-high 21 points as Rhode Island beat Duquesne 70-54 on Saturday.

Ishmael Leggett had 13 points for Rhode Island (14-13, 5-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jeremy Sheppard added 11 points. Malik Martin had seven rebounds.

Kevin Easley Jr. had 13 points for the Dukes (6-21, 1-14), whose losing streak reached 14 games. Jackie Johnson III added 10 points. Toby Okani had seven points and 11 rebounds.

Amir Spears, whose 11.0 points per game heading into the matchup led the Dukes, shot only 17 percent for the game (2 of 12).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:19 GMT+08:00

"