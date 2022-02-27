Alexa
McIntosh scores 21 to carry Elon past Northeastern 67-54

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 03:36
BOSTON (AP) — Hunter McIntosh had 21 points as Elon beat Northeastern 67-54 on Saturday.

Darius Burford had 15 points for Elon (10-21, 7-11 Colonial Athletic Association). Michael Graham added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Zac Ervin had eight rebounds.

Jason Strong had 14 points for the Huskies (8-21, 2-16). Jahmyl Telfort added 13 points. Nikola Djogo had eight rebounds.

The Phoenix improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. Elon defeated Northeastern 79-62 on Dec. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:18 GMT+08:00

