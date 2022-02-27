Alexa
Cash sends message of support after scoring in Villa win

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 02:07
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Matty Cash sent a message of support to a Poland teammate stranded in Ukraine after scoring the opening goal in Aston Villa’s 2-0 win at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Villa right back scored with a low shot from outside the area in the 17th minute and took off his jersey to reveal a “stay strong” message to Dynamo Kiev defender Tomasz Kedziora and his family while Russia undertakes a military invasion of Ukraine.

Cash was booked by the referee for the act of removing his top.

Ollie Watkins then scored in the 68th, for his first goal since December, to wrap up Villa’s victory at Amex Stadium. It was the team's second win in its last eight games.

Kickoff was delayed by 30 minutes due to issues on the roads in and around Brighton which saw Villa's team bus arriving late.

Villa, in 12th place, moved to within three points of 10th-place Brighton, with both teams seemingly clear of relegation danger.

