Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Own-goal costs Palace in 1-1 draw with Burnley in EPL

By LONDON, Associated Press
2022/02/27 01:13
Burnley's Aaron Lennon, left, and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Pa...
Burnley's Wout Weghorst, left, and Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal...
Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Burnley at Selhurst Park, London, Sa...

Burnley's Aaron Lennon, left, and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Pa...

Burnley's Wout Weghorst, left, and Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal...

Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Burnley at Selhurst Park, London, Sa...

Crystal Palace allowed an early second-half own-goal in a 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League.

Jeffrey Schlupp put Palace ahead after nine minutes but Luka Milivojevic's own-goal just 40 seconds after the break kept the south London club winless in its past four home games in the league.

Palace midfielder Michael Olise set up the early goal by beating Dwight McNeil on the right before crossing for Schlupp to volley home from close range.

Just after halftime, Jay Rodriguez headed down for Aaron Lennon, whose cutback was deflected past goalkeeper Jack Butland from close range by a sliding Milivojevic.

Wilfried Zaha, who scored twice in Palace's 4-1 midweek win at Watford, hit the far post with a left-footed shot from a tight angle in the 70th minute.

Midtable Palace’s last league win at Selhurst Park was its 3-0 victory over Norwich on Dec. 28.

Burnley was coming off back-to-back league victories but it's still a valuable point for Sean Dyche's team, which is in the relegation zone but trending upward.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"