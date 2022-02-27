Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ronaldo, Fernandes frustrated as Man U held 0-0 by Watford

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 01:08
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford in M...

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford in M...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo hit the post and his Manchester United teammates wasted a slew of other great chances in a 0-0 draw with Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

United stayed in fourth place but gave renewed hope to its rivals for the final Champion League qualification spot by failing to beat a team in the relegation zone.

Ronaldo hit the post and had a goal disallowed for a marginal offside in a one-sided first half that also saw Bruno Fernandes squander a one-on-one chance and miscue a volley wide from point-blank range.

In the second half, Watford defended better but still gave up chances, including when Anthony Elanga was sent through by a flick from Paul Pogba but blazed wide.

Ronaldo had United’s last good chance but met a cross from Fernandes with a weak effort that was saved easily by Ben Foster.

United is two points clear of fifth-place Arsenal, which has now played three games fewer and isn’t in action this weekend. Seventh-place Tottenham is five points behind United, having played two fewer games.

Watford remained in next-to-last place and is three points from safety.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"