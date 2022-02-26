Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2022/02/26 23:09
Through Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 52 18 56 74 24 28 3 1 2 143 12.6
Connor McDavid Edmonton 50 28 45 73 10 33 7 0 3 195 14.4
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 51 35 38 73 11 30 14 1 9 176 19.9
Nazem Kadri Colorado 49 22 44 66 23 52 6 0 6 169 13.0
Johnny Gaudreau Calgary 50 20 44 64 39 22 2 0 5 166 12.0
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 49 26 38 64 34 42 11 0 0 175 14.9
Auston Matthews Toronto 48 36 28 64 8 10 12 0 6 217 16.6
Alex Ovechkin Washington 51 32 31 63 13 8 8 1 3 230 13.9
Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota 48 23 39 62 16 18 4 0 3 173 13.3
J.T. Miller Vancouver 51 20 37 57 4 37 6 0 5 126 15.9
Matthew Tkachuk Calgary 50 24 32 56 32 36 7 0 4 162 14.8
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 49 24 32 56 14 16 8 0 5 137 17.5
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 52 30 26 56 -6 2 6 1 4 227 13.2
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 46 14 41 55 2 14 5 0 5 116 12.1
Cale Makar Colorado 48 18 37 55 34 8 4 0 5 139 12.9
Joe Pavelski Dallas 51 21 33 54 15 10 9 0 1 135 15.6
Sebastian Aho Carolina 48 22 32 54 11 26 10 0 4 140 15.7
Dylan Larkin Detroit 47 26 28 54 6 33 5 0 4 141 18.4
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 44 28 26 54 28 55 6 0 5 127 22.0
Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers 51 20 33 53 16 10 11 0 1 148 13.5

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:11 GMT+08:00

