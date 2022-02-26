|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|27
|21
|3
|3
|64
|17
|66
|Liverpool
|26
|18
|6
|2
|70
|20
|60
|Chelsea
|25
|14
|8
|3
|49
|18
|50
|Man United
|27
|13
|8
|6
|44
|34
|47
|Arsenal
|24
|14
|3
|7
|38
|27
|45
|West Ham
|26
|12
|6
|8
|45
|34
|42
|Tottenham
|25
|13
|3
|9
|35
|32
|42
|Wolverhampton
|25
|12
|4
|9
|24
|20
|40
|Southampton
|26
|8
|11
|7
|34
|37
|35
|Brighton
|26
|7
|12
|7
|25
|30
|33
|Crystal Palace
|27
|6
|12
|9
|37
|38
|30
|Aston Villa
|25
|9
|3
|13
|33
|37
|30
|Leicester
|23
|7
|6
|10
|37
|43
|27
|Newcastle
|25
|5
|10
|10
|28
|45
|25
|Brentford
|27
|6
|6
|15
|27
|44
|24
|Leeds
|26
|5
|8
|13
|29
|60
|23
|Everton
|24
|6
|4
|14
|28
|41
|22
|Burnley
|24
|3
|12
|9
|22
|30
|21
|Watford
|26
|5
|4
|17
|25
|47
|19
|Norwich
|26
|4
|5
|17
|15
|55
|17
___
West Ham 1, Newcastle 1
Arsenal 2, Brentford 1
Aston Villa 0, Watford 1
Brighton 0, Burnley 3
Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1
Liverpool 3, Norwich 1
Southampton 2, Everton 0
Man City 2, Tottenham 3
Leeds 2, Man United 4
Wolverhampton 2, Leicester 1
Burnley 1, Tottenham 0
Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4
Liverpool 6, Leeds 0
Arsenal 2, Wolverhampton 1
Southampton 2, Norwich 0
Leeds 0, Tottenham 4
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Brentford 0, Newcastle 2
Crystal Palace 1, Burnley 1
Man United 0, Watford 0
Brighton 0, Aston Villa 2
Everton 0, Man City 1
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 9 a.m. ppd
West Ham vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Burnley vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
Watford vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|33
|21
|7
|5
|82
|29
|70
|Bournemouth
|31
|18
|7
|6
|51
|27
|61
|Huddersfield
|35
|16
|11
|8
|46
|36
|59
|Blackburn
|34
|16
|9
|9
|46
|34
|57
|QPR
|34
|16
|8
|10
|49
|39
|56
|Luton Town
|33
|15
|9
|9
|46
|37
|54
|Sheffield United
|33
|15
|8
|10
|44
|34
|53
|Middlesbrough
|33
|15
|7
|11
|43
|35
|52
|Nottingham Forest
|33
|14
|9
|10
|45
|33
|51
|Coventry
|33
|14
|9
|10
|43
|38
|51
|Millwall
|33
|13
|10
|10
|36
|34
|49
|Preston
|35
|11
|14
|10
|38
|39
|47
|West Brom
|33
|12
|10
|11
|35
|30
|46
|Blackpool
|34
|12
|9
|13
|40
|41
|45
|Stoke
|33
|12
|8
|13
|42
|38
|44
|Bristol City
|35
|11
|7
|17
|45
|63
|40
|Swansea
|31
|10
|8
|13
|32
|43
|38
|Hull
|35
|10
|7
|18
|30
|39
|37
|Birmingham
|35
|9
|10
|16
|40
|55
|37
|Cardiff
|34
|10
|6
|18
|40
|54
|36
|Reading
|34
|10
|5
|19
|42
|67
|29
|Barnsley
|33
|5
|8
|20
|24
|48
|23
|Derby
|34
|10
|12
|12
|34
|38
|21
|Peterborough
|33
|5
|6
|22
|24
|66
|21
___
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Fulham 1, Huddersfield 2
Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. ppd
Bristol City 2, Middlesbrough 1
Cardiff 1, Blackpool 1
Coventry 1, Barnsley 0
Derby 1, Peterborough 0
Luton Town 2, West Brom 0
Preston 2, Reading 3
QPR 1, Hull 1
Sheffield United 4, Swansea 0
Stoke 2, Birmingham 2
Bristol City 1, Coventry 2
Hull 0, Barnsley 2
Middlesbrough 2, West Brom 1
Preston 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Reading 2, Birmingham 1
Derby 1, Millwall 2
Fulham 2, Peterborough 1
Huddersfield 2, Cardiff 1
QPR 2, Blackpool 1
Sheffield United 1, Blackburn 0
Stoke 1, Luton Town 2
Blackburn 1, QPR 0
Barnsley 3, Middlesbrough 2
Birmingham 0, Huddersfield 2
Blackpool 4, Reading 1
Bournemouth 2, Stoke 1
Cardiff 0, Fulham 1
Coventry 1, Preston 1
Luton Town 1, Derby 0
Millwall 1, Sheffield United 0
Nottingham Forest 2, Bristol City 0
Peterborough 0, Hull 3
West Brom vs. Swansea, 3 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|34
|23
|6
|5
|61
|19
|75
|Wigan
|32
|20
|6
|6
|56
|32
|66
|Milton Keynes Dons
|35
|19
|9
|7
|57
|35
|66
|Oxford United
|35
|18
|8
|9
|65
|43
|62
|Sunderland
|35
|17
|8
|10
|61
|47
|59
|Sheffield Wednesday
|33
|16
|10
|7
|47
|35
|58
|Plymouth
|33
|16
|8
|9
|54
|39
|56
|Wycombe
|34
|15
|10
|9
|55
|46
|55
|Ipswich
|35
|14
|11
|10
|53
|39
|53
|Bolton
|35
|15
|6
|14
|55
|47
|51
|Portsmouth
|32
|13
|9
|10
|43
|35
|48
|Accrington Stanley
|34
|13
|7
|14
|44
|53
|46
|Cambridge United
|34
|11
|11
|12
|46
|49
|44
|Burton Albion
|35
|12
|8
|15
|42
|47
|44
|Cheltenham
|34
|9
|14
|11
|44
|56
|41
|Charlton
|34
|11
|6
|17
|41
|47
|39
|Shrewsbury
|34
|9
|10
|15
|31
|35
|37
|Lincoln
|33
|9
|8
|16
|37
|46
|35
|Fleetwood Town
|32
|7
|12
|13
|47
|56
|33
|AFC Wimbledon
|34
|6
|15
|13
|39
|53
|33
|Morecambe
|34
|7
|10
|17
|44
|64
|31
|Gillingham
|35
|6
|12
|17
|28
|55
|30
|Doncaster
|36
|8
|5
|23
|28
|68
|29
|Crewe
|34
|6
|7
|21
|28
|60
|25
___
Rotherham 1, Wigan 1
Bolton 4, AFC Wimbledon 0
Cambridge United 2, Accrington Stanley 0
Charlton 0, Oxford United 4
Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster 1, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd
Gillingham 0, Plymouth 2
Ipswich 3, Burton Albion 0
Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd
Sunderland 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Wycombe 5, Cheltenham 5
Cambridge United 2, Plymouth 0
Charlton 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Crewe 0, Oxford United 1
Doncaster 2, Accrington Stanley 0
Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Gillingham 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Ipswich 0, Cheltenham 0
Rotherham 2, Morecambe 0
Shrewsbury 1, Portsmouth 2
Sunderland 1, Burton Albion 1
Wycombe 1, Wigan 3
Bolton 3, Lincoln 1
AFC Wimbledon 2, Doncaster 2
Accrington Stanley 3, Wycombe 2
Burton Albion 0, Shrewsbury 2
Cheltenham 1, Crewe 2
Lincoln 0, Gillingham 2
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Bolton 0
Morecambe 1, Ipswich 1
Oxford United 4, Cambridge United 2
Plymouth 0, Rotherham 1
Portsmouth 3, Fleetwood Town 3
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Charlton 0
Wigan 0, Sunderland 3
Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Morecambe, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|32
|19
|9
|4
|62
|27
|66
|Northampton
|33
|16
|8
|9
|38
|26
|56
|Tranmere
|34
|16
|8
|10
|36
|27
|56
|Exeter
|31
|14
|12
|5
|46
|31
|54
|Sutton United
|33
|15
|9
|9
|50
|39
|54
|Mansfield Town
|31
|15
|8
|8
|42
|33
|53
|Swindon
|33
|14
|10
|9
|55
|40
|52
|Newport County
|33
|14
|10
|9
|54
|44
|52
|Port Vale
|31
|13
|10
|8
|45
|31
|49
|Bristol Rovers
|32
|13
|9
|10
|45
|40
|48
|Salford
|32
|13
|8
|11
|37
|30
|47
|Hartlepool
|33
|12
|8
|13
|34
|43
|44
|Crawley Town
|31
|12
|7
|12
|39
|42
|43
|Harrogate Town
|32
|11
|9
|12
|50
|49
|42
|Bradford
|34
|9
|13
|12
|37
|43
|40
|Rochdale
|31
|8
|14
|9
|39
|40
|38
|Walsall
|33
|10
|8
|15
|35
|45
|38
|Leyton Orient
|31
|7
|12
|12
|38
|32
|33
|Stevenage
|34
|7
|12
|15
|30
|52
|33
|Barrow
|32
|7
|11
|14
|30
|39
|32
|Colchester
|33
|7
|11
|15
|30
|47
|32
|Carlisle
|32
|7
|10
|15
|24
|45
|31
|Oldham
|31
|