English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
West Ham 1, Newcastle 1
Arsenal 2, Brentford 1
Aston Villa 0, Watford 1
Brighton 0, Burnley 3
Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1
Liverpool 3, Norwich 1
Southampton 2, Everton 0
Man City 2, Tottenham 3
Leeds 2, Man United 4
Wolverhampton 2, Leicester 1
Burnley 1, Tottenham 0
Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4
Liverpool 6, Leeds 0
Arsenal 2, Wolverhampton 1
Southampton 2, Norwich 0
Leeds 0, Tottenham 4
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Brentford 0, Newcastle 2
Crystal Palace 1, Burnley 1
Man United 0, Watford 0
Brighton 0, Aston Villa 2
Everton 0, Man City 1
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 9 a.m. ppd
West Ham vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Burnley vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
Watford vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Fulham 1, Huddersfield 2
Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. ppd
Bristol City 2, Middlesbrough 1
Cardiff 1, Blackpool 1
Coventry 1, Barnsley 0
Derby 1, Peterborough 0
Luton Town 2, West Brom 0
Preston 2, Reading 3
QPR 1, Hull 1
Sheffield United 4, Swansea 0
Stoke 2, Birmingham 2
Bristol City 1, Coventry 2
Hull 0, Barnsley 2
Middlesbrough 2, West Brom 1
Preston 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Reading 2, Birmingham 1
Derby 1, Millwall 2
Fulham 2, Peterborough 1
Huddersfield 2, Cardiff 1
QPR 2, Blackpool 1
Sheffield United 1, Blackburn 0
Stoke 1, Luton Town 2
Blackburn 1, QPR 0
Barnsley 3, Middlesbrough 2
Birmingham 0, Huddersfield 2
Blackpool 4, Reading 1
Bournemouth 2, Stoke 1
Cardiff 0, Fulham 1
Coventry 1, Preston 1
Luton Town 1, Derby 0
Millwall 1, Sheffield United 0
Nottingham Forest 2, Bristol City 0
Peterborough 0, Hull 3
West Brom vs. Swansea, 3 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham 1, Wigan 1
Bolton 4, AFC Wimbledon 0
Cambridge United 2, Accrington Stanley 0
Charlton 0, Oxford United 4
Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster 1, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd
Gillingham 0, Plymouth 2
Ipswich 3, Burton Albion 0
Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd
Sunderland 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Wycombe 5, Cheltenham 5
Cambridge United 2, Plymouth 0
Charlton 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Crewe 0, Oxford United 1
Doncaster 2, Accrington Stanley 0
Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Gillingham 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Ipswich 0, Cheltenham 0
Rotherham 2, Morecambe 0
Shrewsbury 1, Portsmouth 2
Sunderland 1, Burton Albion 1
Wycombe 1, Wigan 3
Bolton 3, Lincoln 1
AFC Wimbledon 2, Doncaster 2
Accrington Stanley 3, Wycombe 2
Burton Albion 0, Shrewsbury 2
Cheltenham 1, Crewe 2
Lincoln 0, Gillingham 2
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Bolton 0
Morecambe 1, Ipswich 1
Oxford United 4, Cambridge United 2
Plymouth 0, Rotherham 1
Portsmouth 3, Fleetwood Town 3
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Charlton 0
Wigan 0, Sunderland 3
Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Morecambe, 3 p.m.
Northampton 3, Colchester 0
Newport County 1, Mansfield Town 1
Carlisle 0, Swindon 3
Exeter vs. Barrow, 10 a.m. ppd
Forest Green 0, Walsall 1
Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd
Oldham 2, Bradford 0
Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Scunthorpe 1, Rochdale 2
Stevenage 0, Bristol Rovers 4
Tranmere 1, Port Vale 1
Hartlepool 1, Sutton United 1
Swindon 5, Walsall 0
Colchester 1, Hartlepool 2
Bradford 1, Harrogate Town 3
Rochdale 1, Port Vale 1
Scunthorpe 0, Northampton 0
Leyton Orient 0, Bristol Rovers 2
Barrow 0, Harrogate Town 0
Bradford 0, Mansfield Town 2
Bristol Rovers 1, Exeter 1
Colchester 1, Oldham 1
Crawley Town 2, Forest Green 1
Leyton Orient 0, Carlisle 1
Newport County 4, Tranmere 2
Port Vale 2, Stevenage 0
Rochdale 1, Northampton 0
Sutton United 4, Scunthorpe 1
Swindon 1, Salford 2
Walsall 3, Hartlepool 1
Bristol Rovers vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Hartlepool, 7:30 a.m.
Barrow vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Southend vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Altrincham vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Chesterfield 2, Solihull Moors 3
Halifax Town vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m. ppd
Kings Lynn vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd
Notts County 2, Eastleigh 0
Stockport County 1, Woking 0
Torquay United 2, Barnet 2
Wealdstone 1, Wrexham 2
Yeovil vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m. ppd
Maidenhead United 2, Boreham Wood 0
Aldershot 0, Dover Athletic 0
Barnet 0, Kings Lynn 0
Chesterfield 0, Wrexham 2
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Woking 1
Eastleigh 1, Southend 1
Maidenhead United 1, Yeovil 1
Notts County 1, Halifax Town 1
Solihull Moors 2, Wealdstone 1
Torquay United 0, Boreham Wood 0
Weymouth 2, Bromley 2
Altrincham 3, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Boreham Wood 1, Eastleigh 0
Dover Athletic 1, Grimsby Town 3
Halifax Town 1, Barnet 0
Kings Lynn 1, Maidenhead United 4
Southend 1, Solihull Moors 1
Stockport County 1, Weymouth 0
Woking 0, Notts County 2
Wrexham 4, Aldershot 1
Wealdstone 1, Torquay United 1
Chesterfield 1, Yeovil 0
Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Kings Lynn, 2:45 p.m.
Barnet vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Weymouth vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Aldershot vs. Stockport County, 12:20 p.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Maidenhead United vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.