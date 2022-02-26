THROUGH FEBRUARY 25
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|33
|1938
|64
|1.98
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|20
|1154
|39
|2.03
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|37
|2184
|75
|2.06
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|22
|1294
|45
|2.09
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|40
|2365
|83
|2.11
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|25
|1356
|51
|2.26
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|39
|2360
|90
|2.29
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|42
|2467
|98
|2.38
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|24
|1306
|52
|2.39
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|34
|2015
|82
|2.44
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|13
|687
|28
|2.45
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|43
|2548
|104
|2.45
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|37
|2123
|87
|2.46
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|36
|2038
|84
|2.47
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|20
|1112
|47
|2.54
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|30
|1786
|76
|2.55
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|817
|35
|2.57
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|36
|2089
|90
|2.58
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|41
|2387
|104
|2.61
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|37
|2184
|28
|7
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|39
|2360
|27
|8
|4
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|36
|2089
|26
|5
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|43
|2548
|25
|15
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|42
|2467
|25
|11
|6
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|36
|2038
|25
|6
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|33
|1938
|25
|5
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|40
|2365
|23
|11
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|37
|2123
|23
|8
|4
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|41
|2387
|22
|16
|2
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|34
|1991
|19
|13
|1
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|31
|1813
|19
|11
|1
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|32
|1735
|18
|13
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|44
|2606
|17
|19
|8
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|28
|1627
|17
|8
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|30
|1624
|17
|8
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|27
|1566
|17
|8
|1
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|38
|2241
|16
|14
|8
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|38
|2206
|16
|18
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|34
|2015
|16
|11
|7
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|25
|1356
|16
|6
|1
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|40
|.976
|1
|0
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|33
|1938
|64
|1003
|.940
|25
|5
|3
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|20
|1154
|39
|560
|.935
|13
|3
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|37
|2184
|75
|974
|.929
|28
|7
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|40
|2365
|83
|1046
|.926
|23
|11
|5
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|22
|1294
|45
|557
|.925
|11
|7
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|43
|2548
|104
|1259
|.924
|25
|15
|3
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|17
|901
|40
|471
|.922
|8
|5
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|25
|1356
|51
|598
|.921
|16
|6
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|39
|2360
|90
|1049
|.921
|27
|8
|4
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|20
|1112
|47
|545
|.921
|12
|4
|2
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|37
|2123
|87
|1002
|.920
|23
|8
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|34
|2015
|82
|944
|.920
|16
|11
|7
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|42
|2467
|98
|1113
|.919
|25
|11
|6
|Matt Murray
|Ottawa
|17
|1004
|45
|510
|.919
|5
|9
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|36
|2038
|84
|950
|.919
|25
|6
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|41
|2387
|104
|1156
|.917
|22
|16
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|36
|2089
|90
|995
|.917
|26
|5
|3
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|24
|1245
|58
|640
|.917
|11
|8
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|817
|35
|383
|.916
|3
|9
|1
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|40
|2365
|8
|23
|11
|5
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|38
|2206
|4
|16
|18
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|37
|2123
|4
|23
|8
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|34
|2015
|4
|16
|11
|7
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|44
|2606
|3
|17
|19
|8
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|42
|2467
|3
|25
|11
|6
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|37
|2184
|3
|28
|7
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|36
|2038
|3
|25
|6
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|33
|1938
|3
|25
|5
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|30
|1624
|3
|17
|8
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|43
|2548
|2
|25
|15
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|39
|2360
|2
|27
|8
|4
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|30
|1786
|2
|14
|10
|6
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|32
|1735
|2
|18
|13
|1
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|24
|1332
|2
|5
|16
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|24
|1306
|2
|10
|6
|5
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|22
|1294
|2
|11
|7
|3
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|23
|1277
|2
|9
|9
|3
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|20
|1154
|2
|13
|3
|2
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|17
|901
|2
|8
|5
|1
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|13
|681
|2
|5
|3
|2
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|12
|650
|2
|7
|3
|1
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|11
|622
|2
|9
|2
|0