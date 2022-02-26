All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 53 35 13 5 75 218 161 23-6-0 12-7-5 6-1-2 Tampa Bay 51 34 11 6 74 177 144 17-4-4 17-7-2 9-5-1 Toronto 52 34 14 4 72 192 149 19-5-1 15-9-3 9-3-0 Boston 52 31 17 4 66 151 142 16-10-1 15-7-3 12-3-1 Detroit 53 23 24 6 52 156 191 15-11-3 8-13-3 6-7-2 Ottawa 51 19 27 5 43 135 161 10-16-2 9-11-3 5-8-1 Buffalo 53 16 29 8 40 141 191 8-14-4 8-15-4 5-9-4 Montreal 53 13 33 7 33 123 198 8-17-1 5-16-6 5-8-2

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 51 36 11 4 76 180 121 18-4-2 18-7-2 9-4-0 Pittsburgh 54 32 14 8 72 175 146 15-8-5 17-6-3 9-4-1 N.Y. Rangers 52 33 14 5 71 155 129 17-4-3 16-10-2 7-4-0 Washington 54 28 17 9 65 173 151 12-10-5 16-7-4 9-5-1 Columbus 52 27 24 1 55 173 190 14-10-1 13-14-0 7-9-0 N.Y. Islanders 48 19 21 8 46 121 137 10-10-4 9-11-4 5-5-1 Philadelphia 52 16 26 10 42 131 181 9-13-5 7-13-5 4-10-4 New Jersey 52 18 29 5 41 157 191 10-13-3 8-16-2 8-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 53 39 10 4 82 213 150 22-3-2 17-7-2 13-4-2 St. Louis 51 31 14 6 68 184 141 19-6-2 12-8-4 10-5-2 Minnesota 50 31 16 3 65 190 157 16-4-1 15-12-2 8-6-1 Nashville 53 30 19 4 64 163 151 15-10-0 15-9-4 11-5-1 Dallas 51 28 20 3 59 147 149 18-7-1 10-13-2 11-7-2 Winnipeg 52 22 21 9 53 150 159 13-10-1 9-11-8 9-6-4 Chicago 53 19 26 8 46 134 181 9-13-4 10-13-4 4-10-5 Arizona 52 14 34 4 32 119 190 7-19-1 7-15-3 5-10-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 51 31 14 6 68 177 124 15-4-4 16-10-2 7-6-1 Los Angeles 53 29 17 7 65 159 146 14-11-2 15-6-5 6-5-1 Vegas 53 29 20 4 62 172 156 14-12-3 15-8-1 9-5-1 Edmonton 52 29 20 3 61 175 169 14-11-0 15-9-3 13-3-0 Anaheim 54 25 20 9 59 161 165 14-9-4 11-11-5 9-6-3 Vancouver 53 25 22 6 56 147 149 12-10-3 13-12-3 8-4-5 San Jose 52 23 23 6 52 139 164 12-12-3 11-11-3 3-5-2 Seattle 54 16 33 5 37 139 193 9-17-3 7-16-2 4-12-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Carolina 4, Columbus 0

St. Louis 5, Buffalo 3

Chicago 8, New Jersey 5

Colorado 6, Winnipeg 3

Arizona 3, Vegas 1

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Washington 1

Edmonton 4, Florida 3

Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

Montreal 2, Ottawa 1

Toronto 10, Detroit 7

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2

Colorado 3, Vegas 2

Boston 3, San Jose 1

Calgary 7, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Sunday's Games

Edmonton at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.