All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 50 28 15 5 2 63 161 153 Hartford 46 25 15 4 2 56 136 130 Providence 43 23 14 3 3 52 131 114 Hershey 50 26 18 3 3 58 151 139 Charlotte 49 26 20 3 0 55 165 148 WB/Scranton 49 22 21 2 4 50 127 148 Lehigh Valley 48 18 20 7 3 46 127 149 Bridgeport 50 18 23 5 4 45 133 154

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 46 30 11 5 0 65 163 126 Toronto 42 24 14 3 1 52 147 138 Laval 42 23 16 3 0 49 141 140 Rochester 49 25 19 3 2 55 162 174 Belleville 44 23 21 0 0 46 137 136 Syracuse 46 21 19 5 1 48 133 145 Cleveland 47 17 21 6 3 43 128 158

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 47 30 10 4 3 67 157 120 Manitoba 46 26 17 2 1 55 134 128 Milwaukee 52 26 21 3 2 57 155 156 Rockford 45 22 19 3 1 48 130 138 Grand Rapids 49 22 20 5 2 51 134 147 Iowa 48 21 21 4 2 48 135 140 Texas 45 17 19 5 4 43 138 155

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 42 30 8 3 1 64 150 107 Ontario 44 28 10 3 3 62 179 139 Bakersfield 43 22 12 4 5 53 143 130 Colorado 47 25 16 3 3 56 154 135 Henderson 44 23 18 2 1 49 133 131 Abbotsford 42 21 17 3 1 46 139 126 San Diego 42 18 22 2 0 38 121 136 Tucson 43 17 23 2 1 37 119 168 San Jose 44 15 28 1 0 31 131 186

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Bakersfield 2, Grand Rapids 0

Cleveland 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Hershey 4, Utica 0

Laval 4, Belleville 1

Rochester 2, Syracuse 1

Hartford 3, Springfield 1

Providence 5, Charlotte 1

Iowa 4, Rockford 3

San Diego 5, Henderson 2

Stockton 4, Abbotsford 1

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Toronto 4, Rochester 0

Belleville 4, Laval 3

Chicago 5, Manitoba 1

San Diego 4, Henderson 0

Colorado 4, Milwaukee 1

Grand Rapids 4, Bakersfield 3

Hartford 5, Providence 2

Rockford 7, Texas 4

Syracuse 6, Utica 3

WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 3

Springfield 4, Charlotte 2

Tucson 6, Ontario 5

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 5 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled