All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|50
|28
|15
|5
|2
|63
|161
|153
|Hartford
|46
|25
|15
|4
|2
|56
|136
|130
|Providence
|43
|23
|14
|3
|3
|52
|131
|114
|Hershey
|50
|26
|18
|3
|3
|58
|151
|139
|Charlotte
|49
|26
|20
|3
|0
|55
|165
|148
|WB/Scranton
|49
|22
|21
|2
|4
|50
|127
|148
|Lehigh Valley
|48
|18
|20
|7
|3
|46
|127
|149
|Bridgeport
|50
|18
|23
|5
|4
|45
|133
|154
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|46
|30
|11
|5
|0
|65
|163
|126
|Toronto
|42
|24
|14
|3
|1
|52
|147
|138
|Laval
|42
|23
|16
|3
|0
|49
|141
|140
|Rochester
|49
|25
|19
|3
|2
|55
|162
|174
|Belleville
|44
|23
|21
|0
|0
|46
|137
|136
|Syracuse
|46
|21
|19
|5
|1
|48
|133
|145
|Cleveland
|47
|17
|21
|6
|3
|43
|128
|158
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|47
|30
|10
|4
|3
|67
|157
|120
|Manitoba
|46
|26
|17
|2
|1
|55
|134
|128
|Milwaukee
|52
|26
|21
|3
|2
|57
|155
|156
|Rockford
|45
|22
|19
|3
|1
|48
|130
|138
|Grand Rapids
|49
|22
|20
|5
|2
|51
|134
|147
|Iowa
|48
|21
|21
|4
|2
|48
|135
|140
|Texas
|45
|17
|19
|5
|4
|43
|138
|155
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|42
|30
|8
|3
|1
|64
|150
|107
|Ontario
|44
|28
|10
|3
|3
|62
|179
|139
|Bakersfield
|43
|22
|12
|4
|5
|53
|143
|130
|Colorado
|47
|25
|16
|3
|3
|56
|154
|135
|Henderson
|44
|23
|18
|2
|1
|49
|133
|131
|Abbotsford
|42
|21
|17
|3
|1
|46
|139
|126
|San Diego
|42
|18
|22
|2
|0
|38
|121
|136
|Tucson
|43
|17
|23
|2
|1
|37
|119
|168
|San Jose
|44
|15
|28
|1
|0
|31
|131
|186
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Bakersfield 2, Grand Rapids 0
Cleveland 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Hershey 4, Utica 0
Laval 4, Belleville 1
Rochester 2, Syracuse 1
Hartford 3, Springfield 1
Providence 5, Charlotte 1
Iowa 4, Rockford 3
San Diego 5, Henderson 2
Stockton 4, Abbotsford 1
Cleveland 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Toronto 4, Rochester 0
Belleville 4, Laval 3
Chicago 5, Manitoba 1
San Diego 4, Henderson 0
Colorado 4, Milwaukee 1
Grand Rapids 4, Bakersfield 3
Hartford 5, Providence 2
Rockford 7, Texas 4
Syracuse 6, Utica 3
WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 3
Springfield 4, Charlotte 2
Tucson 6, Ontario 5
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 5 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Utica at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Stockton at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
No games scheduled