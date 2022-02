Saturday At Dubai Tennis Stadium Dubai, United Arab Emirates Purse: $2,794,840 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Saturday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Dubai Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Championship

Andrey Rublev (2), Russia, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Championship

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (4), Germany, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 16-14.