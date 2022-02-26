Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

ATP World Tour Chile Open Results

By Associated Press
2022/02/26 21:04
ATP World Tour Chile Open Results

Saturday At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica Santiago, Chile Purse: $475,960 Surface: Red clay SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Saturday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Semifinals

Sebastian Baez (7), Argentina, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (2), Spain, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Pedro Martinez (4), Spain, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Men's Doubles Semifinals

Rafael Matos and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves (1), Brazil, def. Federico Delbonis and Guillermo Duran, Argentina, walkover.

Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Nathaniel Lammons (3), United States, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, and Jaume Munar, Spain, walkover.

Men's Doubles Championship

Rafael Matos and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves (1), Brazil, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Nathaniel Lammons (3), United States, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (3).

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"