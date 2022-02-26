ATP World Tour Chile Open Results

Saturday At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica Santiago, Chile Purse: $475,960 Surface: Red clay SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Saturday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Semifinals

Sebastian Baez (7), Argentina, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (2), Spain, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Pedro Martinez (4), Spain, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Rafael Matos and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves (1), Brazil, def. Federico Delbonis and Guillermo Duran, Argentina, walkover.

Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Nathaniel Lammons (3), United States, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, and Jaume Munar, Spain, walkover.

Championship

Rafael Matos and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves (1), Brazil, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Nathaniel Lammons (3), United States, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (3).