Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, February 26, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy in the p.m.;88;78;A t-storm around;87;77;WSW;9;86%;46%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warmer;91;72;Mostly sunny;89;68;NNE;8;37%;2%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;61;43;Becoming cloudy;61;46;W;4;74%;27%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy;57;49;Periods of rain;57;42;ENE;11;85%;93%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;48;33;Mostly sunny;48;32;SSE;14;69%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;Overcast;37;30;Mostly cloudy;35;29;S;1;83%;91%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warm with hazy sun;71;53;An afternoon shower;61;43;SSW;8;65%;75%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;27;11;Plenty of sunshine;23;-11;SE;7;85%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clearing, very hot;100;80;Sunny and very hot;104;82;NE;11;43%;5%;11

Athens, Greece;Increasing clouds;59;48;Periods of rain;60;44;NNE;11;69%;99%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;75;62;A stray a.m. shower;79;62;NE;7;54%;69%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;70;45;Sunny and pleasant;73;49;NW;8;41%;2%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of showers;88;71;Afternoon t-storms;83;73;SE;5;87%;98%;3

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;87;66;Sunny and pleasant;85;59;E;6;47%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun, pleasant;93;77;Clouds and sun;94;73;SSW;5;49%;14%;9

Barcelona, Spain;A morning shower;54;44;Partly sunny;57;45;ESE;8;53%;65%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;52;28;Partly sunny, mild;55;28;NNE;4;37%;15%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of showers;43;38;Cloudy;50;31;SSW;8;53%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;44;31;Mostly sunny;45;25;E;6;74%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional p.m. rain;64;49;A little rain;65;51;S;5;80%;93%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;84;65;Mostly sunny, nice;85;65;E;9;57%;30%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy;46;30;Plenty of sunshine;50;30;N;9;46%;8%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;48;33;Mostly sunny;49;31;SSE;8;59%;0%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;50;35;Cloudy and cooler;49;33;ENE;13;42%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Variable clouds;49;35;Partly sunny;51;29;NE;8;41%;7%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;72;A strong t-storm;78;63;SSE;7;92%;81%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;81;65;High clouds;82;66;NE;6;43%;54%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;56;31;Plenty of sunshine;54;36;W;9;34%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;67;50;Sunny and pleasant;69;52;NE;7;43%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sun;89;65;Sunny;86;64;NW;6;49%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;67;Rain and drizzle;84;66;SSE;3;56%;72%;3

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;Sunny and pleasant;90;72;NE;9;69%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;34;26;Mostly sunny;39;27;NE;9;52%;2%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;72;An afternoon shower;91;72;E;7;63%;46%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Plenty of sunshine;41;30;Mostly sunny;41;32;SSE;7;72%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;75;63;Breezy in the p.m.;74;62;N;17;73%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Rain and drizzle;38;31;Mostly sunny, warmer;54;32;NNW;8;44%;4%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;91;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;77;NNE;8;76%;78%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;72;53;Hazy sunshine;76;50;NW;6;56%;1%;6

Denver, United States;Sunny;40;20;Sunny and milder;55;30;SW;6;25%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Brilliant sunshine;82;65;Abundant sunshine;89;66;SSE;5;53%;3%;7

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;A t-storm around;86;75;SW;7;73%;64%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A stray p.m. shower;52;44;Occasional rain;50;46;S;16;82%;98%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and mild;61;33;Partly sunny;66;48;NNE;10;30%;25%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy, windy;61;55;Partly sunny;60;56;E;18;77%;44%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouding up;70;57;Low clouds;73;59;SSE;6;66%;6%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;80;60;Partly sunny, nice;83;61;NE;6;47%;27%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;83;71;A stray shower;84;68;E;8;64%;57%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;32;14;Breezy in the p.m.;35;28;SW;13;81%;3%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;95;75;Clouds and sun;94;78;ESE;6;50%;33%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;69;56;Mostly sunny;73;59;E;8;71%;5%;7

Honolulu, United States;Breezy this morning;82;68;A shower in spots;81;68;NE;4;63%;60%;7

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;89;66;Hazy sun;89;67;SE;8;31%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warmer;63;43;Plenty of sun;67;46;N;8;51%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;51;43;Breezy in the p.m.;50;41;ENE;12;78%;93%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;86;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;WSW;11;76%;62%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;79;68;Sunny and beautiful;83;71;N;12;52%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;77;60;A t-storm around;79;61;NNE;7;62%;50%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;51;25;Abundant sunshine;53;33;NNW;5;27%;2%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;88;65;Winds subsiding;88;66;NE;15;30%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;68;46;Mostly sunny, nice;71;46;WSW;6;45%;26%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;89;60;Hazy sunshine;91;64;N;12;13%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;More clouds than sun;49;34;Cloudy with flurries;40;28;NE;7;62%;62%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;82;72;A stray shower;85;72;NNE;8;62%;65%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;93;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;76;NE;6;60%;67%;12

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;87;70;Hazy sunshine;90;67;SSW;4;52%;28%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;A t-storm around;86;74;ENE;4;79%;55%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;57;37;An afternoon shower;59;39;ESE;7;63%;81%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Hot with some sun;97;81;A thunderstorm;92;80;SW;9;68%;85%;11

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;74;66;Partly sunny, nice;73;65;SSE;7;83%;55%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower in places;62;51;Abundant sunshine;67;47;N;6;61%;4%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;52;36;Mostly sunny;49;41;SSE;11;59%;2%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;47;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;NNE;5;17%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;92;79;Clearing;90;79;SSW;6;67%;44%;13

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;50;44;Clouds and sunshine;57;36;ENE;3;57%;24%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;90;78;A stray shower;90;82;ENE;10;66%;68%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;86;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;75;NNE;4;86%;96%;7

Manila, Philippines;Sun and some clouds;87;76;A shower in the a.m.;89;77;E;6;60%;55%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;84;61;Cloudy;78;64;SW;8;67%;23%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;75;48;Sunny and pleasant;74;43;NNE;7;24%;5%;9

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;80;73;A morning shower;80;69;ENE;9;68%;89%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Increasing clouds;40;18;Periods of sun;33;24;ENE;9;60%;1%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;98;78;Breezy in the p.m.;90;77;E;13;63%;1%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;71;Strong thunderstorms;76;70;NW;10;80%;100%;4

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;22;19;A snow squall;29;0;WNW;12;66%;85%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;37;19;Low clouds;33;25;NNE;8;63%;3%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;75;Hazy sun;90;75;N;7;39%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Windy this afternoon;84;56;Sunshine, pleasant;85;58;NNE;11;46%;5%;13

New York, United States;Partly sunny, cold;36;29;Increasingly windy;45;23;NW;17;36%;45%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower or two;64;48;Mostly cloudy;61;44;WNW;5;67%;17%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;25;7;Partly sunny;24;12;SW;12;93%;1%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;54;40;Decreasing clouds;56;30;W;8;42%;40%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;36;32;Mostly cloudy;42;32;SSW;9;68%;1%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;25;20;A snow squall;26;-5;NW;18;60%;85%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;91;79;A t-storm around;89;78;E;9;69%;78%;6

Panama City, Panama;Breezy in the p.m.;91;72;A shower or two;91;74;NNW;12;56%;89%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and a t-storm;86;74;A shower or two;88;75;ENE;9;72%;94%;3

Paris, France;Sunshine;51;33;Mostly sunny;51;30;SE;10;55%;0%;3

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;93;66;Sunny;89;72;ESE;11;46%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A quick p.m. shower;92;78;Turning cloudy;92;77;SSE;6;54%;26%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers, some heavy;80;72;Showers around;91;75;N;12;70%;96%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;69;Sunshine, a shower;89;68;WSW;7;49%;57%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow this morning;40;30;Fog to sun;43;26;E;5;54%;4%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;A few showers;47;25;Plenty of sunshine;50;25;SSE;8;50%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A couple of showers;64;52;Periods of rain;63;53;NE;8;78%;100%;5

Rabat, Morocco;A few p.m. showers;66;55;Mostly cloudy;69;50;NNE;5;79%;28%;4

Recife, Brazil;Clouds breaking;88;77;A morning shower;87;76;ESE;9;67%;85%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;37;27;Some afternoon snow;35;32;ENE;9;69%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;Turning cloudy;38;24;Mostly sunny;36;25;S;0;67%;1%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clearing;86;75;Mostly sunny;85;74;ENE;8;69%;27%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;86;58;Sunny, not as warm;79;54;NE;10;24%;1%;7

Rome, Italy;Breezy and cooler;50;40;Breezy;55;36;NNE;14;48%;13%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Some sunshine;33;15;Mostly sunny;25;23;S;4;76%;1%;2

San Francisco, United States;Inc. clouds;59;44;Turning sunny;62;44;NNW;8;60%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Winds subsiding;73;59;Sunshine and nice;83;62;ENE;12;51%;41%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the p.m.;81;73;A shower in places;82;73;SE;10;76%;43%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;78;63;Mostly sunny, nice;77;63;N;7;67%;6%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;78;55;A shower in the p.m.;77;57;E;4;33%;56%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;85;54;Sunny and beautiful;79;53;SW;7;50%;3%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Increasing clouds;83;68;A shower in spots;87;68;N;7;67%;55%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower in places;59;45;Sunny and pleasant;65;44;N;5;65%;3%;4

Seattle, United States;Afternoon rain;51;41;Periods of rain;50;48;SSE;7;78%;100%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;49;30;Plenty of sunshine;47;28;WSW;9;51%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;61;43;Sunny and mild;59;43;SE;9;56%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Variable cloudiness;84;77;A p.m. t-storm;87;78;NNE;8;75%;82%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;More clouds than sun;52;33;Colder with rain;37;29;NNE;13;80%;99%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;82;73;Some sun, a shower;83;74;E;12;73%;66%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny;37;29;Mostly sunny;40;28;WSW;9;72%;0%;2

Sydney, Australia;Showers, some heavy;72;69;Humid with rain;77;70;NE;8;77%;99%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Low clouds;75;58;Clouds and sun;69;58;E;13;69%;7%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;34;19;Mostly sunny;36;31;SSW;8;78%;2%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;59;43;Mostly cloudy, warm;69;46;ENE;7;30%;55%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;56;43;Partly sunny, breezy;56;37;NNW;16;52%;29%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mild with some sun;66;47;Sunny and pleasant;62;47;NW;12;30%;25%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower or two;61;49;Clouds and sunshine;64;52;NE;5;66%;3%;4

Tirana, Albania;Inc. clouds;70;42;A couple of showers;60;32;NNE;5;48%;98%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;54;42;A morning shower;63;38;NNW;12;43%;40%;4

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;30;26;Snow showers;33;12;NW;22;58%;49%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;65;54;Mainly cloudy;62;53;NE;6;65%;24%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;61;43;Turning cloudy;58;47;NW;10;53%;13%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;27;-4;Snow;26;-12;N;7;69%;93%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;43;40;Rain;49;44;ESE;8;70%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;46;33;Sun and some clouds;49;31;NNW;6;50%;6%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;85;65;Increasing clouds;87;63;NE;4;44%;5%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;41;24;Partly sunny;34;17;ENE;6;66%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;43;29;Mostly sunny;40;23;NE;8;64%;1%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;63;49;Breezy;61;54;SSE;18;63%;3%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;97;75;Warm with sunshine;99;70;WSW;5;37%;1%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;59;36;Partly sunny, mild;52;31;NE;3;56%;24%;4

