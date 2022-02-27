Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, February 26, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy in the p.m.;31;26;A t-storm around;30;25;WSW;15;86%;46%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warmer;33;22;Mostly sunny;31;20;NNE;12;37%;2%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;16;6;Becoming cloudy;16;8;W;7;74%;27%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy;14;9;Periods of rain;14;6;ENE;17;85%;93%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;9;1;Mostly sunny;9;0;SSE;23;69%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;Overcast;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;S;2;83%;91%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warm with hazy sun;22;12;An afternoon shower;16;6;SSW;12;65%;75%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-3;-11;Plenty of sunshine;-5;-24;SE;12;85%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clearing, very hot;38;27;Sunny and very hot;40;28;NE;18;43%;5%;11

Athens, Greece;Increasing clouds;15;9;Periods of rain;15;7;NNE;17;69%;99%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;24;17;A stray a.m. shower;26;17;NE;12;54%;69%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;21;7;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;NW;13;41%;2%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of showers;31;22;Afternoon t-storms;28;23;SE;8;87%;98%;3

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;30;19;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;E;10;47%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun, pleasant;34;25;Clouds and sun;34;23;SSW;9;49%;14%;9

Barcelona, Spain;A morning shower;12;7;Partly sunny;14;7;ESE;12;53%;65%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;11;-2;Partly sunny, mild;13;-2;NNE;7;37%;15%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of showers;6;4;Cloudy;10;0;SSW;13;53%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;7;-1;Mostly sunny;7;-4;E;9;74%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional p.m. rain;18;9;A little rain;18;10;S;8;80%;93%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;18;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;E;15;57%;30%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy;8;-1;Plenty of sunshine;10;-1;N;15;46%;8%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;9;0;Mostly sunny;10;-1;SSE;12;59%;0%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;10;2;Cloudy and cooler;9;0;ENE;20;42%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Variable clouds;9;2;Partly sunny;10;-2;NE;14;41%;7%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;22;A strong t-storm;25;17;SSE;12;92%;81%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;27;18;High clouds;28;19;NE;9;43%;54%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;13;0;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;W;14;34%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;19;10;Sunny and pleasant;21;11;NE;11;43%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sun;32;18;Sunny;30;18;NW;10;49%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;20;Rain and drizzle;29;19;SSE;4;56%;72%;3

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;NE;15;69%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;1;-3;Mostly sunny;4;-3;NE;15;52%;2%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;22;An afternoon shower;33;22;E;11;63%;46%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Plenty of sunshine;5;-1;Mostly sunny;5;0;SSE;11;72%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;24;17;Breezy in the p.m.;23;17;N;28;73%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Rain and drizzle;4;-1;Mostly sunny, warmer;12;0;NNW;13;44%;4%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;33;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;NNE;12;76%;78%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;22;11;Hazy sunshine;24;10;NW;9;56%;1%;6

Denver, United States;Sunny;5;-7;Sunny and milder;13;-1;SW;9;25%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Brilliant sunshine;28;18;Abundant sunshine;32;19;SSE;9;53%;3%;7

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm around;30;24;SW;12;73%;64%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A stray p.m. shower;11;7;Occasional rain;10;8;S;26;82%;98%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and mild;16;1;Partly sunny;19;9;NNE;16;30%;25%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy, windy;16;13;Partly sunny;15;13;E;29;77%;44%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouding up;21;14;Low clouds;23;15;SSE;9;66%;6%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;NE;10;47%;27%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;A stray shower;29;20;E;13;64%;57%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;0;-10;Breezy in the p.m.;2;-2;SW;22;81%;3%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;35;24;Clouds and sun;34;25;ESE;9;50%;33%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;20;14;Mostly sunny;23;15;E;13;71%;5%;7

Honolulu, United States;Breezy this morning;28;20;A shower in spots;27;20;NE;7;63%;60%;7

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;Hazy sun;32;19;SE;14;31%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warmer;17;6;Plenty of sun;20;8;N;12;51%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;10;6;Breezy in the p.m.;10;5;ENE;20;78%;93%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;WSW;18;76%;62%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;26;20;Sunny and beautiful;28;21;N;20;52%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;25;15;A t-storm around;26;16;NNE;11;62%;50%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;10;-4;Abundant sunshine;12;0;NNW;8;27%;2%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;31;18;Winds subsiding;31;19;NE;24;30%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;20;8;Mostly sunny, nice;21;8;WSW;10;45%;26%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;32;16;Hazy sunshine;33;18;N;19;13%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;More clouds than sun;9;1;Cloudy with flurries;5;-2;NE;11;62%;62%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;28;22;A stray shower;30;22;NNE;13;62%;65%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;34;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;24;NE;9;60%;67%;12

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;31;21;Hazy sunshine;32;20;SSW;7;52%;28%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A t-storm around;30;23;ENE;6;79%;55%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;14;3;An afternoon shower;15;4;ESE;12;63%;81%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Hot with some sun;36;27;A thunderstorm;33;27;SW;14;68%;85%;11

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;23;19;Partly sunny, nice;23;18;SSE;11;83%;55%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower in places;17;11;Abundant sunshine;19;8;N;9;61%;4%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;11;2;Mostly sunny;9;5;SSE;18;59%;2%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;8;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;NNE;8;17%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;33;26;Clearing;32;26;SSW;10;67%;44%;13

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;10;7;Clouds and sunshine;14;2;ENE;4;57%;24%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;32;26;A stray shower;32;28;ENE;16;66%;68%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;NNE;6;86%;96%;7

Manila, Philippines;Sun and some clouds;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;E;10;60%;55%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;29;16;Cloudy;26;18;SW;12;67%;23%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;24;9;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;NNE;11;24%;5%;9

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;27;23;A morning shower;27;21;ENE;14;68%;89%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Increasing clouds;4;-8;Periods of sun;1;-4;ENE;14;60%;1%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;36;25;Breezy in the p.m.;32;25;E;20;63%;1%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;22;Strong thunderstorms;25;21;NW;15;80%;100%;4

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;-6;-7;A snow squall;-2;-18;WNW;19;66%;85%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;3;-7;Low clouds;0;-4;NNE;13;63%;3%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;24;Hazy sun;32;24;N;11;39%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Windy this afternoon;29;13;Sunshine, pleasant;29;14;NNE;18;46%;5%;13

New York, United States;Partly sunny, cold;2;-2;Increasingly windy;7;-5;NW;27;36%;45%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower or two;18;9;Mostly cloudy;16;7;WNW;8;67%;17%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;-4;-14;Partly sunny;-4;-11;SW;19;93%;1%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;12;5;Decreasing clouds;13;-1;W;13;42%;40%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;2;0;Mostly cloudy;6;0;SSW;14;68%;1%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;-4;-6;A snow squall;-3;-20;NW;29;60%;85%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;33;26;A t-storm around;32;26;E;15;69%;78%;6

Panama City, Panama;Breezy in the p.m.;33;22;A shower or two;33;23;NNW;19;56%;89%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and a t-storm;30;24;A shower or two;31;24;ENE;14;72%;94%;3

Paris, France;Sunshine;10;0;Mostly sunny;11;-1;SE;16;55%;0%;3

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;Sunny;32;22;ESE;18;46%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A quick p.m. shower;33;26;Turning cloudy;33;25;SSE;10;54%;26%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers, some heavy;27;22;Showers around;33;24;N;20;70%;96%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;Sunshine, a shower;32;20;WSW;12;49%;57%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow this morning;5;-1;Fog to sun;6;-3;E;8;54%;4%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;A few showers;9;-4;Plenty of sunshine;10;-4;SSE;13;50%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A couple of showers;18;11;Periods of rain;17;11;NE;12;78%;100%;5

Rabat, Morocco;A few p.m. showers;19;13;Mostly cloudy;20;10;NNE;8;79%;28%;4

Recife, Brazil;Clouds breaking;31;25;A morning shower;31;24;ESE;14;67%;85%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;3;-3;Some afternoon snow;2;0;ENE;14;69%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;Turning cloudy;3;-5;Mostly sunny;2;-4;S;0;67%;1%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clearing;30;24;Mostly sunny;30;23;ENE;13;69%;27%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;30;14;Sunny, not as warm;26;12;NE;16;24%;1%;7

Rome, Italy;Breezy and cooler;10;5;Breezy;13;2;NNE;23;48%;13%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Some sunshine;1;-9;Mostly sunny;-4;-5;S;7;76%;1%;2

San Francisco, United States;Inc. clouds;15;7;Turning sunny;17;7;NNW;12;60%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Winds subsiding;23;15;Sunshine and nice;28;16;ENE;19;51%;41%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the p.m.;27;23;A shower in places;28;23;SE;16;76%;43%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;N;11;67%;6%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;26;13;A shower in the p.m.;25;14;E;7;33%;56%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;30;12;Sunny and beautiful;26;11;SW;11;50%;3%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Increasing clouds;28;20;A shower in spots;30;20;N;11;67%;55%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower in places;15;7;Sunny and pleasant;18;6;N;7;65%;3%;4

Seattle, United States;Afternoon rain;11;5;Periods of rain;10;9;SSE;12;78%;100%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;10;-1;Plenty of sunshine;8;-2;WSW;14;51%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;16;6;Sunny and mild;15;6;SE;15;56%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Variable cloudiness;29;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NNE;13;75%;82%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;More clouds than sun;11;1;Colder with rain;3;-2;NNE;21;80%;99%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;28;23;Some sun, a shower;29;23;E;19;73%;66%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny;3;-2;Mostly sunny;5;-2;WSW;14;72%;0%;2

Sydney, Australia;Showers, some heavy;22;21;Humid with rain;25;21;NE;13;77%;99%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Low clouds;24;15;Clouds and sun;21;14;E;21;69%;7%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;1;-7;Mostly sunny;2;0;SSW;13;78%;2%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;15;6;Mostly cloudy, warm;20;8;ENE;11;30%;55%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;13;6;Partly sunny, breezy;13;3;NNW;25;52%;29%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mild with some sun;19;8;Sunny and pleasant;17;8;NW;19;30%;25%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower or two;16;10;Clouds and sunshine;18;11;NE;9;66%;3%;4

Tirana, Albania;Inc. clouds;21;5;A couple of showers;16;0;NNE;8;48%;98%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;12;5;A morning shower;17;3;NNW;19;43%;40%;4

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;-1;-3;Snow showers;1;-11;NW;35;58%;49%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;19;12;Mainly cloudy;16;12;NE;9;65%;24%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;16;6;Turning cloudy;15;8;NW;16;53%;13%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-3;-20;Snow;-3;-24;N;12;69%;93%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;6;4;Rain;10;7;ESE;13;70%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;8;0;Sun and some clouds;9;0;NNW;10;50%;6%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;29;19;Increasing clouds;31;17;NE;6;44%;5%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;5;-5;Partly sunny;1;-9;ENE;9;66%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;6;-2;Mostly sunny;4;-5;NE;13;64%;1%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;17;9;Breezy;16;12;SSE;28;63%;3%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Warm with sunshine;37;21;WSW;7;37%;1%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;15;2;Partly sunny, mild;11;0;NE;5;56%;24%;4

