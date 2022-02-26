Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a move to show support for world peace, the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine’s flag showed up on Taiwan’s iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper Saturday (Feb. 26) night.

Russia’s invasion of its neighbor has drawn widespread attention in Taiwan, with protesters gathering outside Moscow’s representative office in Taipei for the third consecutive day Saturday.

The Ukrainian flags were visible on the 59th and 60th floor of Taipei 101 and on its top segment from 6:30 until 10 p.m. Saturday, CNA reported. The company said its intention was to pray for Ukraine’s safety and peace, and for global peace and stability.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin also put on similar displays of the Ukrainian flag in sympathy with the war-stricken country.