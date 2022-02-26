Alexa
Taiwan protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine attracts 200

Russian artist draws portrait of Putin with Hitler's mustache

  2625
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/26 18:01
A Russian artist living in Taiwan drew a portrait mixing Putin and Hitler for Saturday's Taipei protest. 

A Russian artist living in Taiwan drew a portrait mixing Putin and Hitler for Saturday's Taipei protest.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The latest protest against the war in Ukraine outside the Russian representative office in Taipei City attracted 200 people, or about four times as much as the previous day, reports said Saturday (Feb. 26).

A Ukrainian resident, Alex Khomenko, launched a daily protest on Thursday (Feb. 24) by standing at a nearby intersection waving his country’s flag. Russia’s trade office, the Moscow-Taipei Coordination Commission on Economic and Cultural Cooperation (MTC), is located nearby in the upscale Xinyi District.

A new feature at Saturday’s protest was a portrait drawn at the location by Russian artist Yevgeniy Bondarenko, showing an effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Nazi Dictator Adolf Hitler’s characteristic toothbrush mustache, CNA reported. The artist emphasized that a distinction should be made between the people and the government of Russia.

The protesters also brought sunflowers and ribbons in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, while holding up banners calling for Russia and Putin to get out of Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war
Ukraine
Taiwan-Ukraine relations
pro-Ukraine protest
Yevgeniy Bondarenko
Alex Khomenko
Putin

