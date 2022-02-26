Alexa
Kinmen's proposal to open flights with China under review by Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council

Many factors to consider, says MAC spokesperson

  1319
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/26 17:50
A plane on the runway at Kinmen airport.

A plane on the runway at Kinmen airport. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kinmen County government has put forward a proposal to resume cross-strait flights, which the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has said it is reviewing.

Taiwan’s current entry ban on business travelers will be lifted on March 7, per a CNA report.

The Kinmen County Government is hoping to resume the three mini links (“小三通專案”), as the transport mechanism with China is called, during the Tomb Sweeping Festival holiday in early April.

MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said on Friday (Feb. 25) that the government will take into account the opinions of people from all walks of life and the various factors affecting cross-strait relations. It will review it in a procedural manner and make adjustments over time, he added.

Chiu said that on Feb. 10, 2020, the government suspended the three mini links in accordance with local public opinion and to protect Lienchiang (Matsu) and Kinmen counties against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He confirmed that the MAC takes the proposal from Kinmen County very seriously. However, he added, there are many factors to consider, including the overall pandemic situation, travel demand, public opinion among locals, and the complex relations between China and Taiwan.
