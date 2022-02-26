Late win for Hurricanes over Blues in Super Rugby Pacific

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — Captain Ardie Savea scored a sensational match-winning try in the final minute Saturday to lift the Wellington-based Hurricanes to a 33-32 win over the Auckland-based Blues in the second round of Super Rugby Pacific.

The Hurricanes trailed 32-14 in the 71st minute but came storming home with two late tries to secure their first win of the season after an opening-round loss to the Christchurch-based Crusaders.

First winger Salesi Rayasi completed a hat trick of tries by touching down in the left-hand corner with nine minutes remaining to move the Hurricanes to within six points of the Blues.

Then center Bailyn Sullivan, who was the Hurricanes’ best player, made a brilliant outside break and timed his pass to Savea who sprinted down the right touch, cut infield and pushed of two defenders to score under the posts.

The conversion clinched the Hurricanes’ win but still there was drama. The Blues disputed the conversion, claiming it hadn’t gone between the posts and several replays were needed before the Hurricanes’ win was confirmed.

“I’m lost for words, lost for words,” a breathless Savea said. “I’m just proud of the boys. We had about eight minutes to go and we were down by 10 or 12 and the messages just were to do our next job and do it with intent."

Hooker Kurt Eklund scored two tries and winger Caleb Clark added another in the first half when the Blues were dominant.

In Australia, the ACT Brumbies followed up their 29-23 first-round win over the Western Force with a 42-3 win over the Fijian Drua, which sustained its second straight defeat.

The Brumbies led 20-3 at halftime against the Drua and expanded that lead to 32-3 after 55 minutes. The Drua then held the Brumbies scoreless for the next 22 minutes in a positive sign for the Super Rugby newcomers.

The Brumbies finally broke through with a 77th-minute try to replacement Jesse Mogg.

The Fijian Drua struggled to match the quality of the Brumbies in their driving mauls and pick and runs. In the 10th minute the Brumbies splintered the Drua’s forward defense from a rolling maul and hooker Lachlan Lonergan touched down for their first try.

Only three minutes later, fullback Tom Banks continued his outstanding start to the season with a try which began inside the Brumbies half. He beat four defenders on a long run to the line.

Center Len Ikitau cut back against the flow of a backline movement to score the Brumbies’ third try and increase their lead to 20-3 at the break.

A powerful scrum in the 47th laid the foundation for winger Tom Wright’s try and backrower Rob Valetini crashed over in the 54th minute as the Brumbies recovered a collapsed maul.

The Drua held their own until close to fulltime when Mogg scored off Noah Lolesio’s cut out pass. Their performance still was a step up on their 40-10 loss to the New South Wales Waratahs in their debut match last weekend.

In the final match of the second round, the Western Force beat the Melbourne Rebels 28-3. The Force led 13-3 at halftime and then took advantage of a yellow card to Melbourne’s Reece Hodge two minutes into the second half.

The Wallabies utility back was sent for a stint on the sidelines for a foul after he slapped the ball away from Reesjan Pasitoa following a break by the Force playmaker.

Center Kyle Godwin then scored following a dominant Force scrum and with Ian Prior adding the conversion the visitors had a 17-point lead.

Hodge was then thrown out in the 76th minute when he was called for a deliberate knockdown, with two yellow cards equating to a red.

