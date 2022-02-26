Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as Ukraine anger grows

A woman has the Ukrainian flag colors painted on her face during a demonstration against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Saturday, Feb. 26,... A woman has the Ukrainian flag colors painted on her face during a demonstration against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Valeria Mongelli)

Ukrainian protesters, living in Cyprus, hold flags and placards during a protest outside the Presidential palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Feb. 26... Ukrainian protesters, living in Cyprus, hold flags and placards during a protest outside the Presidential palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Demonstrators hold a pro-Ukraine rally outside Downing Street in London, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Satu... Demonstrators hold a pro-Ukraine rally outside Downing Street in London, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Demonstrators hold a pro-Ukraine rally outside Downing Street in London, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Satu... Demonstrators hold a pro-Ukraine rally outside Downing Street in London, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

A girl holds a placard during a rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, outside the Russian embassy in Athens, on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russ... A girl holds a placard during a rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, outside the Russian embassy in Athens, on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday after a night of explosions and street fighting sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

People take part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward U... People take part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

A Ukraine and EU flag are displayed during a demonstration in support of Ukraine, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukra... A Ukraine and EU flag are displayed during a demonstration in support of Ukraine, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

People take part in a demonstration in support of Ukraine, in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's cap... People take part in a demonstration in support of Ukraine, in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP)

Lawyers and civil society members hold placards during a demonstration against Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 26, 202... Lawyers and civil society members hold placards during a demonstration against Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Activists of Socialist Unity Center of India (Marxist) march with cut outs of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden during a pro... Activists of Socialist Unity Center of India (Marxist) march with cut outs of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden during a protest against Russian invasion on Ukraine, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. India on Friday regretted countries giving up the path of diplomacy but refrained from voting along with the United States that would have meant altering its ties with Russia spanning over seven decades. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

A woman holds flags with the peace symbol and a peace dove in the national colors of Ukraine in Osnabrueck, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. A prayer... A woman holds flags with the peace symbol and a peace dove in the national colors of Ukraine in Osnabrueck, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. A prayer for peace in St. Mary's Church later leads to a silent march against Russia's attack on Ukraine. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

People including Ukrainians protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Uk... People including Ukrainians protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Protesters hold a placard reading "Stop Putin" during a demonstration at Odeonsplatz against Russia's attack on Ukraine, Munich, Germany, Saturday, Fe... Protesters hold a placard reading "Stop Putin" during a demonstration at Odeonsplatz against Russia's attack on Ukraine, Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.(Tobias Hase/dpa via AP)

People hold a huge Ukrainian national flag during a protest in support of Ukraine in front of the Russian General Consulate in Narva, Estonia, Saturda... People hold a huge Ukrainian national flag during a protest in support of Ukraine in front of the Russian General Consulate in Narva, Estonia, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Sergei Stepanov)

A woman holds an Ukrainian flag after a prayer service for peace and safety in Ukraine at Saint Nicholas Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Fe... A woman holds an Ukrainian flag after a prayer service for peace and safety in Ukraine at Saint Nicholas Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A group of Ukrainian people in Taiwan and supporters hold posters to protest against the invasion of Russia in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in... A group of Ukrainian people in Taiwan and supporters hold posters to protest against the invasion of Russia in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in front of the Representative Office of the Moscow-Taipei Coordination Commission in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Student activists are restrained by police as they tried to march during a protest against Russian offensive on Ukraine, in New Delhi, India, Saturday... Student activists are restrained by police as they tried to march during a protest against Russian offensive on Ukraine, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. As the fighting continued in Ukraine, several organizations held protest demonstrations in the Indian capital for a second day on Saturday, demanding an end to the Russian aggression and pressing the Indian government to evacuate thousands of Indians, mostly students, stranded there. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

A group of Ukrainian people in Taiwan and supporters hold posters and Ukraine National Flag to protest against the invasion of Russia in solidarity wi... A group of Ukrainian people in Taiwan and supporters hold posters and Ukraine National Flag to protest against the invasion of Russia in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in front of the Representative Office of the Moscow-Taipei Coordination Commission in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

People show posters that read, "Stop the war, No more Hiroshima, No more Nagasaki, No nukes, No war," during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Uk... People show posters that read, "Stop the war, No more Hiroshima, No more Nagasaki, No nukes, No war," during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as they gather at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Eriko Noguchi/Kyodo News via AP)

President Joe Biden speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Phot... President Joe Biden speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

People protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at a demonstration in Santa Monica, Calif, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) People protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at a demonstration in Santa Monica, Calif, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

FILE - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, right, makes opening remarks as United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, listens du... FILE - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, right, makes opening remarks as United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, listens during a meeting of the Quad foreign ministers in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 11, 2022. Hayashi says he spoke with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Blinken, on the phone Saturday, Feb. 26, and agreed they must respond to Russian invasion of Ukraine properly to prevent it from becoming “a wrong lesson” because of its potential influence in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. (Sandra Sanders/Pool Photo via AP, File)

A woman holds a placard after a prayer service for peace and safety in Ukraine at Saint Nicholas Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2... A woman holds a placard after a prayer service for peace and safety in Ukraine at Saint Nicholas Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A group of Ukrainian people in Taiwan and supporters hold posters to protest against the invasion of Russia in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in... A group of Ukrainian people in Taiwan and supporters hold posters to protest against the invasion of Russia in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in front of the Representative Office of the Moscow-Taipei Coordination Commission in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the U.N. Security Council meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday F... Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the U.N. Security Council meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 25, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — With Russian President Vladimir Putin the latest target of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, diplomatic appeals came second Saturday to imposing financial and military pain on Moscow as global condemnation grew.

The Biden administration said it was sending Ukraine up to $350 million in arms and other defensive supplies from U.S. Department of Defense stockpiles, with another $250 million possible. The Czech Republic and Slovakia said they were sending arms, and Slovakia's defense minister said up to 1,200 foreign troops from other NATO members could be deployed in his country to reassure member countries on the alliance’s eastern flank.

In cities around the world, people spilled into the streets to protest the invasion and the potential for further upheaval. “This war will last, and all the crises that go with it will have durable consequences,” French President Emmanuel Macron warned.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said the U.S. was preparing individual sanctions on Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, likely to include travel bans. The announcement came after the European Union announced it intended to freeze Putin’s assets, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told NATO leaders his country would sanction Putin and Lavrov. Canada said it would do the same.

Psaki said President Joe Biden hadn't planned any more direct diplomatic overtures toward Putin, but "it does not mean we have ruled out diplomacy forever.” She said the U.S. would also newly sanction the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which functions as a sovereign wealth fund meant to draw capital into the Russian economy.

The U.S. measures block Putin and Lavrov from access to any assets within reach of U.S. officials, and bar anyone in the United States from doing business with them. Members of Russia’s security council also were sanctioned.

In response on Saturday, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said sanctions could offer Moscow a pretext for a review of its ties with the West, suggesting that Russia could cut them altogether. “We may look at each other in binoculars and gunsights,” he said. He also suggested that Russia could opt out of the New START nuclear arms control treaty that limits U.S. and Russian nuclear arsenals.

The U.S. and European allies earlier announced sweeping asset freezes and other penalties against Russia’s banks, state-owned enterprises and elites. On Saturday, triggered by the sanctions, French Marines patrolling the English Channel area intercepted a cargo ship sailing under the Russian flag for an investigation, the Maritime Prefecture said. Spokeswoman Veronique Magnin said it appeared to be the first such action in the Channel.

EU ministers have said further sanctions are possible, including kicking Russia out of SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. Separately, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada supports the removal of Russia from the SWIFT system.

Countries in Asia and the Pacific have joined the U.S., the EU and others in sanctioning Russian banks and leading companies and setting up export controls aimed at starving Russia’s industries and military of semiconductors and other high-tech products.

Australia on Saturday said it is imposing sanctions against all 339 members of the Russian parliament as well as eight Russian oligarchs close to Putin and is considering sanctions against Putin and Lavrov.

Japan and South Korea on Saturday said their foreign ministers had spoken with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. But Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi declined to say whether Japan plans to impose sanctions on Putin or Lavrov. South Korea’s foreign ministry said Blinken thanked South Korea over its willingness to participate in international sanctions against Russia, without details.

China, the only friend that might help Russia blunt the impact of sanctions, has continued to denounce sanctions and blamed the U.S. and its allies for provoking Moscow. Beijing, worried about American power in Asia, has increasingly aligned its foreign policy with Russia to challenge the West.

Russian chess legend and opposition politician Garry Kasparov described sanctions that don't directly hit Putin as merely symbolic.

“As long as he controls hundreds of billions of dollars and looks invincible for his cronies in Russia, I don’t think that any protest on Russian streets will change anything,” Kasparov added in an interview with Sky News.

___

Associated Press journalists around the world contributed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine