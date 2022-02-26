Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2022/02/26 13:38
A model wears a creation as part of the Moschino Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday,...
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the nation on a live TV broadcast...
A woman and a boy react next to the body of Ukrainian Army captain Anton Sydorov, 35, killed in eastern Ukraine, during his funeral, in Kyiv, Ukraine,...
Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Irene Schouten of the Netherlands reacts after winning the gold medal ahead of silver medalist Ivanie Blondin of Canada, right, and bronze medalist Fr...
Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall to chair a Security Council meeting in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik...
Communists' party supporters hold portraits of Josef Stalin and Vladimir Lenin as they gather during the national celebrations of the 'Defender of the...
President Joe Biden speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Phot...
A man helps drivers to cross amid fires consuming a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Fires continue to ...
Leipzig's Emil Forsberg, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Europa League Play-off, second leg, soccer match between Real...
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after President Joe Biden announced Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Cross Hall of the White Hous...
People inspect a damaged mosque following an earthquake in Pasaman, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. The strong and shallow earthquake ...
Gigi Hadid wears a creation as part of the Versace Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday,...
Finland's Hannes Bjorninen (24) celebrates a goal by teammate Ville Pokka during the men's gold medal hockey game against Russian Olympic Committee at...
Smoke billows from a power and heating plant after it was shelled in Shchastya, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Russia...
Russia's U.N. Ambassador Russia Vasily Nebenzya casts the lone dissenting vote in the United Nations Security Council, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Phot...
The Japanese 1351 Turf Sprint contender Entscheiden gallops in the morning track work at the King Abdulaziz racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday,...
Police officers detain demonstrators in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Hundreds of people gathered in Moscow and St. Petersburg on T...
Smoke rises from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, which is on fire for third day, in the Ionian Sea near the Greek island of Corfu, Sunday, Feb....
People displaced by conflict wait for the arrival of United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean Pierre Lacroix in Bunia, eastern...

From Feb. 19-25, 2022

From the glamorous new Moschino and Versace Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collections, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, to Natali Sevriukova's distraught reaction next to her house following a rocket attack in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, as the country is invaded by Russia, to Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Russia Vasily Nebenzya casting the lone dissenting vote in the United Nations Security Council, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

