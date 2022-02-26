Alexa
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait

Lockheed EP-3 electronic signals reconnaissance plane trails destroyer overhead

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/26 14:15
Flightpath of the Lockheed EP-3 electronic signals reconnaissance plane that is escorting the US navy's destroyer through the Taiwan Strait. ...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. Navy destroyer, the USS Ralph Johnson DDG-114, cruised through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday (Feb. 26).

Chinese think tank “SCS Probing Initiative" released a post on Twitter claiming that the U.S. vessel was transiting the Taiwan Strait on Saturday. It added that a U.S. Navy Lockheed EP-3 electronic signals reconnaissance plane was trailing overhead, providing support from the south, per a CNA report.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday (Feb. 24) sparked international concern about whether China will likely take advantage of the situation and launch an offensive in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council said on Thursday that it is responding by increasing security preparedness in coordination with the National Security Council in an effort to maintain stability across the Taiwan Strait.
