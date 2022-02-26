Taiwan confirms 6 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed six local COVID-19 infections and 63 imported cases Saturday (Feb. 26), but no new deaths, leaving the death tally at 853, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The newly reported local patients were five males and one female, with ages ranging from under 10 to 49. One, a Singaporean man in his 40s who had received two AstraZeneca vaccines and a Moderna booster shot, was reported from central Taiwan, while the five others lived in north Taiwan.

Saturday’s imported cases included 32 males and 31 females, aged from under 5 to 69. They arrived in Taiwan between Feb. 11 and Feb. 25. The largest groups of foreign arrivals diagnosed with COVID were seven from the Philippines, six from Vietnam, five from the United States and four from Indonesia.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 20,373 coronavirus patients included 15,410 domestic cases and 4,909 imported ones. The 853 fatalities from the pandemic included 839 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 413 deaths and Taipei City 322. The most recent death, announced by the CECC Friday (Feb. 25), was a man in his 60s who had arrived from the Philippines in late January.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from a journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" in 2020, three were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 134 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.

