Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan confirms 6 local COVID cases

CECC announces 63 imported cases, no new deaths

  1657
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/26 14:15
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed six local COVID-19 infections and 63 imported cases Saturday (Feb. 26), but no new deaths, leaving the death tally at 853, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The newly reported local patients were five males and one female, with ages ranging from under 10 to 49. One, a Singaporean man in his 40s who had received two AstraZeneca vaccines and a Moderna booster shot, was reported from central Taiwan, while the five others lived in north Taiwan.

Saturday’s imported cases included 32 males and 31 females, aged from under 5 to 69. They arrived in Taiwan between Feb. 11 and Feb. 25. The largest groups of foreign arrivals diagnosed with COVID were seven from the Philippines, six from Vietnam, five from the United States and four from Indonesia.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 20,373 coronavirus patients included 15,410 domestic cases and 4,909 imported ones. The 853 fatalities from the pandemic included 839 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 413 deaths and Taipei City 322. The most recent death, announced by the CECC Friday (Feb. 25), was a man in his 60s who had arrived from the Philippines in late January.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from a journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" in 2020, three were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 134 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.
COVID-19
local infections
local cases
imported cases
CECC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 16 local COVID cases
2022/02/27 14:44
Taiwan’s Taoyuan tests 392 people after family of 3 found positive for COVID
Taiwan’s Taoyuan tests 392 people after family of 3 found positive for COVID
2022/02/26 16:57
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
2022/02/25 19:53
Taiwan reports 1 COVID death, 3 local cases
Taiwan reports 1 COVID death, 3 local cases
2022/02/25 14:15
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases
2022/02/24 14:12

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"