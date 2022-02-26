Opposition leaders talk about lessons for Taiwan in Ukraine invasion

Artwork encouraging solidarity between Taiwan and Ukraine created by Taiwanese netizen Wu Hsiao-feng. (Facebook, Wu Hsiao-feng image) Artwork encouraging solidarity between Taiwan and Ukraine created by Taiwanese netizen Wu Hsiao-feng. (Facebook, Wu Hsiao-feng image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A number of leaders among Taiwan’s key opposition parties have spoken out about Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine, condemning war, calling for humanitarian aid, and urging the government to build a self-reliant defense force.

New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) on Facebook declared that, as a Taiwanese, he sees himself in Ukraine and that Taiwan must remember not to become divided but to unite and strive to protect the country and serve its people, per a UDN report.

In doing this, he said, the enemy will not have a chance, and only by defending the country’s territory can freedom and democracy within its borders continue.

Asked his views on Taiwan enacting sanctions against Moscow, Hou said that those who destroy world peace should definitely be condemned by everyone else. Hou said that, as a member of the global community, Taiwan loves peace and hopes the world will come to respect itself and all those in it.

Meanwhile, Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said on Saturday (Feb. 26) that Taiwan’s government should consider providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as soon as possible, per a CNA report.

He also said that Taiwan should examine why Western countries have been unable to help Ukraine, as this provides a lesson for Taiwan. He said that at this urgent time, needless political bickering must stop between parties and factions.

Taiwan’s third-largest political party, Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) also stated on Saturday it condemns violence and opposes inhumane acts of war. It also called on Taiwanese to reflect on the situation in Ukraine, unite against hostile foreign forces, increase the country's political leverage, and strengthen its position in the world supply chain so that all countries will proactively assist in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The TPP pointed out that Ukraine is a reminder Taiwan needs to be self-reliant in national defense. Although many countries expressed solidarity with Ukraine in the lead-up to the war, when the Russian forces invaded, Kyiv did not expect these countries to send reinforcements.

This is a wake-up call for Taiwan, the TPP said, and the country must not rely solely on spending enormous amounts of money on weapons, nor can it blindly believe that other countries will assist in its defense.

Only when Taiwan has a powerful military can it truly deter an invasion, the TPP added.