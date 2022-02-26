Alexa
Cole scores 21 to lead Coastal Carolina past UALR 68-55

By Associated Press
2022/02/26 11:01
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Vince Cole had 21 points as Coastal Carolina beat Arkansas-Little Rock 68-55 on Friday night.

Ebrima Dibba had 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Coastal Carolina (16-12, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference). Essam Mostafa added 13 points. Rudi Williams had six rebounds.

Admir Besovic had 14 points for the Trojans (8-18, 3-11), who have now lost four consecutive games. Jovan Stulic added 11 points. Jordan Jefferson had nine rebounds.

The Chanticleers improved to 2-0 against the Trojans this season. Coastal Carolina defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 65-49 on Jan. 27.

