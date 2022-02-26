Alexa
Ndefo leads St. Peter's over Monmouth 70-65

By Associated Press
2022/02/26 11:09
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — KC Ndefo had 14 points and 11 rebounds to carry St. Peter's to a 70-65 win over Monmouth on Friday night.

Matthew Lee had 12 points for St. Peter's (13-11, 11-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Daryl Banks III added 10 points. Doug Edert had 10 points.

George Papas had 23 points for the Hawks (18-10, 10-7). Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 15 points. Walker Miller had 14 points.

The Peacocks improved to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. St. Peter's defeated Monmouth 67-62 on Jan. 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:53 GMT+08:00

