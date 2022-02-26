Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Murray scores 18 to carry Rider over Niagara 70-68

By Associated Press
2022/02/26 11:13
Murray scores 18 to carry Rider over Niagara 70-68

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds as Rider edged Niagara 70-68 on Friday night.

Allen Powell had 14 points for Rider (11-16, 7-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds. Dimencio Vaughn had 11 rebounds.

Marcus Hammond had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Purple Eagles (12-14, 7-10). Greg Kuakumensah added 16 points. Noah Thomasson had 14 points.

The Broncs improved to 2-0 against the Purple Eagles for the season. Rider defeated Niagara 70-67 on Jan. 23.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"